Young founder creates ‘AI interview assistant’ to game the system back

According to Forbes, artificial intelligence (AI) can be helpful when employing the right minds to use it. However, many information technology (IT) professionals continue to manipulate AI for biased reasons.

Robert Sheng, a prominent newcomer in the tech industry, identifies this crucial yet overlooked deficiency in a market that’s tunnel-visioned on advancing AI for corporate benefits instead of individual empowerment. Sheng’s developed “AI interview assistant,” Beyz AI, helps him pose a question worthy of answers: “Since there are AI recruiters, why can’t there be AI candidates?”

Robert Sheng founded Beyz AI out of a growing need he observed during an overwhelmingly competitive job-search season. Working as an interaction designer, Sheng became a first-hand witness to the divide between apt job hunters and the multitude of AI systems filtering out their applications. This increasing issue frequently caused the system to mistakenly weed out potential employees before they even had the opportunity to display what they were capable of.

Sheng then began developing concepts for a product that eventually became Beyz AI. His deep desire to balance technological biases was a primary motivator.

While working on his newfound passion project, the product visionary remembered the platform’s intentional design of serving an “AI job seeker counterpart.” as he names it. “At the beginning of the design process, many people joked that what I was creating was “performance art for the tech world,” he explains. Sheng stated that little did the IT industry know, “that is precisely the case.”

Sheng, together with his team, leveraged his background in interaction design to fully realize a market-ready product that could strongly echo the many issues for talented people struggling in the job market. His hard work and dedication toward building Beyz AI allowed his brand to gain traction and respect across social media platforms, reaching a worldwide audience. “While others build AI to decide who gets a chance, we built AI to give everyone that chance,” Sheng notes.

Beyz AI is a platform that guides potential users through AI-driven interview processes during job searches. This tool coaches clients through each interview’s complexities while providing them equal opportunity with real-time, context-aware assistance. The project initially aimed to restructure the standard interview process, but Sheng soon recognized how his product could help those in additional high-valued communication scenarios such as enterprise negotiations and business meetings.

Sheng believes that many of the gatekeepers within the recruitment market have disproportionately saturated it with AI. The impersonal algorithms created consequently filter out any talent from obtaining a real chance to showcase what they can bring to a job.

Following the launch of Beyz AI, Sheng noticed the level of attention his new product received on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This significant exposure allowed his business to garner a global user base of more than 230,000 people. The public response to his creation further highlighted that access to such a tool was paramount.

Naturally, Sheng faced some challenges alongside the subsequent success. Beyz AI managed to cause a substantial amount of controversy and a handful of societal debates regarding the platform’s ethical implications. Some recruiters and job seekers expressed their concerns with the tool and questioned whether it would balance impartiality in AI interview processes.

However, Sheng didn’t let anyone proposing negative outlooks on his work diminish its early achievements. “Facing criticism is part of [initiating] any disruptive technology,” the product creator noted in light celebration of his innovation.

Looking ahead, Sheng maintains Beyz AI’s present priorities. He proclaims that the company’s “focus remains steadfast on equitability–making sure that AI in recruitment doesn’t just simplify processes but also sanctifies principles of fairness.” With Beyz AI being remarkably new within the industry, Sheng holds high hopes for the project.

