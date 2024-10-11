Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

X says ‘alert’ to manipulation efforts after pro-Russia bots report

AFP

Published

Disinformation researchers say bot-like activity plagues X
Disinformation researchers say bot-like activity plagues X - Copyright AFP/File Alain JOCARD
Disinformation researchers say bot-like activity plagues X - Copyright AFP/File Alain JOCARD

X was “alert” to any platform manipulation attempts, the Elon Musk-owned site told AFP Friday, following a report that hundreds of apparent pro-Russian bot accounts were amplifying US election misinformation.

In a study shared exclusively with AFP earlier this week, the Washington-based American Sunlight Project (ASP) said it found nearly 1,200 accounts on X that pushed pro-Kremlin propaganda, content favoring Republican nominee Donald Trump, and misinformation about Democratic contender Kamala Harris.

ASP called them “sleeper agents” as some of the accounts had escaped detection and moderation on the site –- previously known as Twitter — for as long as 15 years and retweeted content within seconds of its posting, indicating bot activity.

“Our safety team remains alert to any attempt to manipulate the platform by bad actors and networks,” an X spokesman said in a statement.

“We have a robust policy in place to prevent platform spam and manipulation, and we routinely take down accounts engaged in this type of behavior.”

Without directly addressing ASP’s findings, the spokesman added that in the first half of 2024, the platform had suspended more than 460 million accounts under its manipulation and spam policy.

Nina Jankowicz, ASP’s co-founder and chief executive who is the former Department of Homeland Security disinformation chief, has called on X to take down the pro-Russian network that was pushing out “abusive and false content” targeting Harris.

Musk — who has endorsed Trump ahead of the November 5 presidential election –- has also courted criticism for amplifying political falsehoods through his influential personal account on X, which has over 200 million followers.

Among the accounts analyzed by ASP was one created in 2020 that promoted the falsehood that Harris had admitted she will be a “puppet” of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky if elected president.

It also touted the unfounded claim that the White House was pushing for regime change in Lebanon, taking advantage of Israel’s recent attacks on the militant group Hezbollah.

Ahead of his purchase of the platform in 2022 for $44 billion, Musk pledged to “defeat the spam bots or die trying.”

But apparent bot activity remains entrenched on the platform, according to several disinformation researchers, including a report last year from Australia’s Queensland University of Technology that analyzed about one million posts.

In this article:Misinformation, Politics, Technology, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes Generative artificial intelligence powered features such as chatting about what is in pictures, telling children bedtime stories, and imitating podcasters continue to roll out despite fears the technology will be used for more nefarious purposes

Tech & Science

Are you listening? Most popular technology podcasts revealed

Radiolab focuses on investigative journalism into science, tech and even legal history. Continuing with over 200 episodes.

5 hours ago
Eva Noblezada in 'The Great Gatsby' Eva Noblezada in 'The Great Gatsby'

Entertainment

Chatting with Eva Noblezada of ‘The Great Gatsby’ — Tony-nominated actress and singer

Tony-nominated actress Eva Noblezada, who is starring as Daisy Buchanan in "The Great Gatsby" musical on Broadway, chatted about some of her latest endeavors.

23 hours ago
Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter Billionaire Elon Musk will personally cough up a little more than $27 billion in cash in his deal to take over Twitter

Business

Extent of anti-money laundering revealed: Report

The report details the output from AI systems used to identify critical trends shaping the future of AML and financial crime prevention.

5 hours ago
A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive A massive cyberattack and data breach hits the Internet Archive

Tech & Science

Internet Archive reels from ‘catastrophic’ cyberattack, data breach

The Internet Archive, an online repository of web pages, was offline Thursday after its founder confirmed a major cyberattack.

13 hours ago