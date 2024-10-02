Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

X agrees to pay Brazil fines, court orders finances unblocked

AFP

Published

X had informed the court it would pay fines to the tune of some $5.2 million, according to a court ruling
X had informed the court it would pay fines to the tune of some $5.2 million, according to a court ruling - Copyright AFP MAURO PIMENTEL
X had informed the court it would pay fines to the tune of some $5.2 million, according to a court ruling - Copyright AFP MAURO PIMENTEL

A Brazilian judge on Tuesday ordered the unblocking of the bank accounts of Elon Musk’s X in the country after the social media platform agreed to pay more than $5 million in fines.  

The ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes paves the way for the  suspension of X to be lifted in Brazil, where it has been off-limits to users since August 31 in a standoff over disinformation between the judge and Musk.

Moraes ordered X shut down in Latin America’s biggest country after Musk refused to remove dozens of right-wing accounts and then failed to name a new legal representative in the country as ordered.   

In his latest decision, the judge ordered Brazil’s central bank to unblock X’s bank accounts so it can receive transfers and “immediately make payment of the fines indicated.” 

X had informed the court it would pay fines to the tune of some $5.2 million, according to the ruling. 

High-profile judge Moraes has been engaged in a long feud with Tesla and SpaceX owner Musk as part of his drive to crack down on disinformation in Brazil.   

The clash between the Brazilian court and the billionaire has morphed into a high-stakes tussle testing the limits of both freedom of expression and corporate responsibility in South America’s largest country. 

X had more than 22 million users in Brazil before the ban, which was put into place on August 31.     

The company has in the last week started complying with the Brazilian court’s conditions to get reactivated. 

Musk has repeatedly hit out at Moraes in social media posts, calling him an “evil dictator” and dubbing him “Voldemort” after the villain from the “Harry Potter” series.  

In this article:Brazil, Internet, Justice, X
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon Chang'e-6's lunar lander used a drill and robotic arm to scoop up samples on the far side of the Moon

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: China to land on the Moon by 2030 – New power ballgame

The big question is whether America wants to lose this race.

22 hours ago
The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May

World

Long-delayed cruise leaves Belfast after four months

The "Odyssey" has been docked in rainy Northern Ireland since May - Copyright AFP Menahem KAHANAA luxury round-the-world cruise ship beset with technical delays...

24 hours ago
A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip

World

Multiple deaths in school bus fire in Thailand: PM

A devastating fire tore through a Thai bus carrying 44 students and teachers on a school trip - Copyright AFP Manan VATSYAYANAA devastating fire...

18 hours ago
UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)

Business

UAE oil giant ADNOC swoops on German chemicals firm Covestro

UAE state energy giant ADNOC will buy German chemicals firm Covestro for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion) - Copyright AFP Alain JOCARDJean-Philippe Lacour with...

15 hours ago