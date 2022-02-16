Would you accept fewer privacy controls in return for a better service?

Online shopping begins. Image by Tim Sandle.

Are the U.S. population ready to commit to digital identity in order to streamline painful antiquated processes? Is this the case even where a degree of privacy needs to be shed in return for a slicker service?

Under most privacy laws, consumers have the right to direct certain businesses not to sell their personal information, prohibits businesses from selling the personal information of consumers younger than a specified age without express. But what if they forgo some of these rights – would consumers be willing to do so?

This may be the case according to data compiled by Incode, an AI-based digital identity company. This new data reveals the top items on U.S. consumers wish lists to convert to digital identity authentication.

These items include:

Turning on a car (20 percent).

Changing your name (16 percent).

Approving a surgery (14 percent).

While some consumers still seek further privacy reforms like data portability, which gives users the right to access and transfer their data from the companies that hold it, there are signs that other consumers are happy to let some current data privacy controls go.

Explaining to Digital Journal what these types of proportions mean in practice is Jesse Franklin SVP of US & Canada.

According to Franklin: “American consumers are looking for seamless authentication solutions available through digital identity. The top tasks Americans would like to use this technology for include Digital Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) processes such as registration (34 percent), checking into a flight (22 percent) and financial services (22 percent).”

Putting this into context with the new research, Franklin opines: “Our findings highlight the awareness of American consumers of digital identification as a secure and effective authentication method. They are ready to maximize its use as a means to make their lives easier by saving time, money and the frustration of complex paper-based processes.”