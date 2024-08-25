Worst areas for tech jobs in the UK 2024 

Workers in a business hub. Image by Tim Sandle.

According to a review by the company eskimoz.co.uk, while London continues to dominate the top spots for technology job opportunities, other areas of the nation struggle. In particular, areas in the North East and Wales are facing challenges.

The data reveals that Thurrock in Essex ranks at the bottom with a score of 50, marking it as the least favourable area for tech jobs in the UK. There are currently 300 enterprises, and this figure is expected to fall as Thurrock’s tech sector is declining at the second-fastest rate of 35.9 percent.

Moreover, technology workers, aged 16 and over, account for a small percentage of the total workforce, at 3.1 percent. The average hourly wage in tech has reached a modest £16.33.

Employed residents aged 16 and over undertake a daily commute of 85,951 km to reach their workplaces.

Rank Local Authority: County / Unitary (as of April 2023) Region Distance Traveled To Work in a Year (in Km.) Employment Percentage of Information & Communication Industries Gross Hourly Median Pay (2023) Growth Percentage of Information & Communication Enterprises (2020-2023) Final Score 1 Thurrock East of England 85951 3.1 16.33 -35.48 50 2 Swindon South West 117869 5.4 17.89 -33.33 53.52 3 Bexley London 117984 5 18.01 -36.41 53.71 4 Essex East of England 713793 4 16.77 -25.5 54.02 5 Redbridge London 141627 6.6 17.31 -32.62 54.59 6 South Tyneside North East 62505 3.2 14.87 -25.81 55.22 7 Bradford Yorkshire and The Humber 221139 3.1 16.26 -25.57 55.42 8 Barking and Dagenham London 94589 3.6 16.84 -25.6 55.96 9 Brent London 160994 6.1 16.7 -26.83 56.17 10 St. Helens North West 82623 2.9 14.21 -24.44 56.22 11 Greenwich London 142934 7 17.96 -28.89 56.99 12 Luton East of England 98721 3.6 17.35 -26.36 57.03 13 Havering London 124784 4.2 21.05 -30.18 57.08 14 Cheshire West and Chester North West 169088 3.7 16.43 -24.39 57.13 15 Sunderland North East 117151 2.7 14.95 -21.15 57.33 16 Hampshire South East 687300 6.2 17.73 -24.58 57.34 17 Sandwell West Midlands 141071 2.2 15.13 -21.92 57.37 18 Nottinghamshire East Midlands 386911 3.4 14.87 -18.6 57.67 19 Leicester East Midlands 154934 2.5 15.62 -22.01 57.74 20 Lancashire North West 556873 2.8 15.44 -16.74 57.76



Swindon ranks second from the bottom with a score of 53.5. It has a tech of 610 companies, yet it is also facing a rapid decline at 33.3 percent, third-fastest on the list. Pay an average hourly salary of £17.89.

Bexley is in the third-lowest position, with a score of 53.7. Although it has a modest number of 690 firms, the tech industry is currently experiencing the fastest decline at 36.4 percent.



Essex ranks fourth from the bottom with a score of 54. Although it has one of the largest tech industries with 3,695 enterprises, the sector is currently shrinking by 25.5 percent. Nevertheless, a reasonable percentage of the workforce in Essex (4 percent) can find employment in technology. The average hourly salary is currently £16.77. Redbridge ranks fifth from the bottom with a score of 54.5. Despite a strong foundation in tech, with a base of 1,425 enterprises, the industry is currently experiencing a contraction (minus 32.6 percent).

