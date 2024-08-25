Worst areas for tech jobs in the UK 2024 

Connect with us

The data reveals that Thurrock in Essex ranks at the bottom with a score of 50, marking it as the least favourable area for tech jobs in the UK. There are currently 300 enterprises, and this figure is expected to fall as Thurrock’s tech sector is declining at the second-fastest rate of 35.9 percent.
Published

Workers in a business hub. Image by Tim Sandle.
According to a review by the company eskimoz.co.uk, while London continues to dominate the top spots for technology job opportunities, other areas of the nation struggle. In particular, areas in the North East and Wales are facing challenges.

Moreover, technology workers, aged 16 and over, account for a small percentage of the total workforce, at 3.1 percent. The average hourly wage in tech has reached a modest £16.33.

Employed residents aged 16 and over undertake a daily commute of 85,951 km to reach their workplaces.

RankLocal Authority: County / Unitary (as of April 2023)RegionDistance Traveled To Work in a Year (in Km.)Employment Percentage of Information & Communication Industries Gross Hourly Median Pay (2023)Growth Percentage of Information & Communication Enterprises (2020-2023)Final Score
1ThurrockEast of England859513.116.33-35.4850
2SwindonSouth West1178695.417.89-33.3353.52
3BexleyLondon117984518.01-36.4153.71
4EssexEast of England713793416.77-25.554.02
5RedbridgeLondon1416276.617.31-32.6254.59
6South TynesideNorth East625053.214.87-25.8155.22
7BradfordYorkshire and The Humber2211393.116.26-25.5755.42
8Barking and DagenhamLondon945893.616.84-25.655.96
9BrentLondon1609946.116.7-26.8356.17
10St. HelensNorth West826232.914.21-24.4456.22
11GreenwichLondon142934717.96-28.8956.99
12LutonEast of England987213.617.35-26.3657.03
13HaveringLondon1247844.221.05-30.1857.08
14Cheshire West and ChesterNorth West1690883.716.43-24.3957.13
15SunderlandNorth East1171512.714.95-21.1557.33
16HampshireSouth East6873006.217.73-24.5857.34
17SandwellWest Midlands1410712.215.13-21.9257.37
18NottinghamshireEast Midlands3869113.414.87-18.657.67
19LeicesterEast Midlands1549342.515.62-22.0157.74
20LancashireNorth West5568732.815.44-16.7457.76

 
Swindon ranks second from the bottom with a score of 53.5. It has a tech of 610 companies, yet it is also facing a rapid decline at 33.3 percent, third-fastest on the list. Pay an average hourly salary of £17.89.

Bexley is in the third-lowest position, with a score of 53.7. Although it has a modest number of 690 firms, the tech industry is currently experiencing the fastest decline at 36.4 percent.

Essex ranks fourth from the bottom with a score of 54. Although it has one of the largest tech industries with 3,695 enterprises, the sector is currently shrinking by 25.5 percent. Nevertheless, a reasonable percentage of the workforce in Essex (4 percent) can find employment in technology. The average hourly salary is currently £16.77. Redbridge ranks fifth from the bottom with a score of 54.5. Despite a strong foundation in tech, with a base of 1,425 enterprises, the industry is currently experiencing a contraction (minus 32.6 percent).

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

