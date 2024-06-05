Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

World’s deepest cleanroom is designed to make quantum computers to work better

The Vales Creighton mine in Ontario is said to be the world’s deepest cleanroom, and this one is dedicated to housing quantum computing tech.
Avatar photo

Published

Leaping forward with quantum technology. — Image by © Tim Sandle.
Leaping forward with quantum technology. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

Quantum computers continue to advance, yet they have a newly identified limitation: Radiation from space. The presence of cosmic radiation affects quantum computers since their computation time becomes limited as the level of radiation rises.

There are solutions, as researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and University of Waterloo in Canada, have pointed out. This means going deep underground: A cleanroom located in a two-kilometre-deep mine.

The space in Vales Creighton mine in Ontario is said to the world’s deepest cleanrooms, and this one is dedicated to housing quantum computing technology (a cleanroom being a room with specially filtered low particulate air and other control measures designed to minimise particles on the micrometre scale).

The cleanroom’s location and design means that the special facility has the lowest recorded muon flux (these are particles formed when cosmic rays reach the Earth’s atmosphere).

That cosmic radiation can cause of errors in quantum computers is a relatively recent discovery. It appears that highly charged particles from space disturb the sensitive qubits and cause them to lose their quantum state. In turn this affects the ability of the computer to continue a calculation (there are no current systems powerful enough to correct the significantly more complex errors that occur in quantum computers). A further feature with the error is that they become cumulative, meaning that the rate of error increases over time.

Lead researcher says Per Delsing, Professor of Quantum Technology at Chalmers University says of the project: “We are super excited about this project because it addresses the very important question of how cosmic radiation affects qubits and quantum processors.”

He adds: “Gaining access to this underground facility is crucial to understanding how the effects of cosmic radiation can be mitigated.”

A study will be conducted whereby superconducting qubits manufactured at Chalmers University of Technology will be tested above ground in both Sweden and Canada. Next, the same qubits will be tested far below the Canadian ground so that differences between the two environments may be studied.

The research project is funded by the grant “Advanced Characterization and Mitigation of Qubit Decoherence in a Deep Underground Environment”, sponsored by the Army Research Office, U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.

In this article:Canada, cleanroom, Mine, quantum computers, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices. The Italian watchdog said that since it had started investigating, Meta had changed its practices.

Tech & Science

Italy fines Meta over data breach, account management

Italy's competition authority fined Meta 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) for data breaches and failures in managing Instagram and Facebook accounts.

13 hours ago

Business

Bringing health-centric mobility to the people: Renault and the ‘U1st Vision’

This solution embeds 21 medical parameters including 12 innovations, including an Artificial Intelligence-powered avatar.

24 hours ago
Australia's online watchdog has dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest Australia's online watchdog has dropped a legal effort to force Elon Musk's X to remove posts depicting the violent stabbing of a Sydney priest

Social Media

Australian watchdog drops court fight with X over violent posts

The watchdog had ordered Musk's company to globally remove about 65 video and audio clips of the April 15 non-fatal attack in a church.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

New findings about the Sun’s magnetic field helps to predict solar storms

Astronomers have made significant progress in understanding the origins of the solar dynamo.

24 hours ago