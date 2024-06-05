World’s deepest cleanroom is designed to make quantum computers to work better

Leaping forward with quantum technology. — Image by © Tim Sandle.

Quantum computers continue to advance, yet they have a newly identified limitation: Radiation from space. The presence of cosmic radiation affects quantum computers since their computation time becomes limited as the level of radiation rises.

There are solutions, as researchers from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, and University of Waterloo in Canada, have pointed out. This means going deep underground: A cleanroom located in a two-kilometre-deep mine.

The space in Vales Creighton mine in Ontario is said to the world’s deepest cleanrooms, and this one is dedicated to housing quantum computing technology (a cleanroom being a room with specially filtered low particulate air and other control measures designed to minimise particles on the micrometre scale).

The cleanroom’s location and design means that the special facility has the lowest recorded muon flux (these are particles formed when cosmic rays reach the Earth’s atmosphere).

That cosmic radiation can cause of errors in quantum computers is a relatively recent discovery. It appears that highly charged particles from space disturb the sensitive qubits and cause them to lose their quantum state. In turn this affects the ability of the computer to continue a calculation (there are no current systems powerful enough to correct the significantly more complex errors that occur in quantum computers). A further feature with the error is that they become cumulative, meaning that the rate of error increases over time.

Lead researcher says Per Delsing, Professor of Quantum Technology at Chalmers University says of the project: “We are super excited about this project because it addresses the very important question of how cosmic radiation affects qubits and quantum processors.”

He adds: “Gaining access to this underground facility is crucial to understanding how the effects of cosmic radiation can be mitigated.”

A study will be conducted whereby superconducting qubits manufactured at Chalmers University of Technology will be tested above ground in both Sweden and Canada. Next, the same qubits will be tested far below the Canadian ground so that differences between the two environments may be studied.

The research project is funded by the grant “Advanced Characterization and Mitigation of Qubit Decoherence in a Deep Underground Environment”, sponsored by the Army Research Office, U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.