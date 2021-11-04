With the best cybersecurity protection your computer can pass the vibe check

Photo courtesy Unsplash

This is a Sponsored Article

If your computer runs quickly, smoothly, and keeps your security and privacy intact, then congratulations, it passes the vibe check. If it doesn’t, then don’t worry — the right cybersecurity software can help it pass the vibe check with flying colors.

Malicious Software Threats

Regardless of the type of operating system you use, your vanilla security software needs help in order to crush modern digital threats that can slow down or crash your computer or breach your security and privacy.

Download advanced antivirus protection for your system for a proactive layer of defense against the following common malware threats:

1. Adware: It’s easy to catch an adware infection from an untrustworthy website. Adware will slow down your machine and Internet connection while sending your browsing activity to marketers online. It will also irritate you by throwing up popup ads on your screen, redirecting your browser, installing useless toolbars and extensions on your browser, and taking over your browser’s default home page.

2. Spyware: You can get a spyware infection from malicious links, malicious websites, and infected files. This malicious software is especially threatening because it can quietly document your browsing activity, login information, emails, and downloads and send it to the spyware’s author. Cybercriminals often use spyware to commit blackmail, identity theft, financial fraud, and other cybercrimes.

3. Stalkerware: A more lethal type of spyware used by ex-partners, rivals, stalkers, predators, and other cybercriminals is called stalkerware. It can send data such as your exact location, contact information, private conversations, and video chats to someone with malicious intent. It can also monitor you through your webcam.

4. Keylogger: Although keyloggers are less complicated than other kinds of spyware, they’re still quite dangerous. A keylogger simply records all your keystrokes, while more sophisticated keyloggers also take screenshots. A hacker can quietly get a hold of your usernames and passwords or your intellectual property with a keylogger.

5. Ransomware: An emerging malware threat, ransomware doesn’t play around. Within seconds, a ransomware attack takes control of your computer and your critical files with a startling message on your screen, demanding payment in the form of an untraceable digital currency. Once you pay the ransom, you may regain access to your files or folders, unless the cybercriminal running the scam wants you to pay even more money.

6. Computer Virus: You can get a computer virus by accessing an infected file through a memory stick, email, or download. Although computer viruses are no longer the primary threat against your machine, they can still wreak havoc by corrupting your critical files and folders in an instant.

7. Worms: While worms are similarly destructive as computer viruses, they spread through networks and can trigger without user interaction. If you run several computers, then your entire network can be corrupted by a potent worm.

Real-Time Protection

Not only does modern antivirus software use sophisticated technology to shield your computer from malware threats, but it guards your system against phishing attacks, fraudulent and fake sites, online scams, and malicious links.

As hackers grow bolder and use increasingly complex tools to attack you digitally, you need to keep up with a cutting-edge cybersecurity program that offers complete protection for your peace of mind.