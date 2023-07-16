Wind and solar to produce over a third of global power by 2030, report says

A solar company in North Carolina. — © AFP/File Daniel SLIM

Wind and solar projects are on track to account for more than a third of the world’s electricity by 2030.

According to a report by U.S.-based clean energy nonprofit the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), as more projects are deployed and economies of scale improve, the energy sector will be able to take the necessary steps to meet worldwide climate targets.

Currently, wind and solar generate about 12 percent of electricity worldwide, however, exponential sector growth means this will lead to a fall in fossil fuel-powered generation and cheaper power.

What this comes down to is that wind and solar will be able to generate 12,000 to 14,000 terawatt hours of power by 2030, which is three to four times the capacity of 2022 levels. At the same time, by 2030, fossil fuel electricity demand will drop rapidly to as low as 30 percent below its peak in 2022, the report said.

Solar and wind power are driving a surge in renewable energy capacity – Copyright AFP/File Ina FASSBENDER

As an example, solar power, which is already the cheapest form of electricity production, will fall as low as $20 (€17.80) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from around $40 (€35.70) MWh currently, as more projects are deployed.

“The benefit of rapid renewable deployment is greater energy security and independence, plus long-term energy price deflation because this is a manufactured technology – the more you install the cheaper it gets,” said Kingsmill Bond, Senior Principal at RMI, EuroNews is reporting.

According to a Climate Action press release, research from Systems Change Lab showed that eight countries have built solar and wind generation capacity faster than what is necessary to limit global heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

A number of countries and regions including China and Europe are leading the way in adopting clean energy technology, at an exponential growth rate. However, renewable deployment is also becoming ever more distributed globally, including across the Middle East and Africa, which are rapidly catching up with and harnessing the global growth trend.

Uruguay, Denmark, Lithuania, Namibia, Netherlands, Palestine, Jordan, and Chile have all already grown solar and wind generation at rapid speeds, demonstrating that a rapid transition can be achieved across many different contexts, research from Systems Change Lab shows.