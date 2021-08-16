Wind and lightning are a continuing threat as wildfires blaze across the west

The Dixie Fire is raging through California's northern forests, as climate change makes wildfire season longer, hotter and more devastating. — © AFP

Thousands of homes in Northern California remain threatened by the nation’s largest wildfire as unstable weather creates a high danger of new blazes erupting across the West.

Weekend thunderstorms across the northern Sierra mountains produced very little in the way of much-needed rain – but did whip up winds and lightning strikes that didn’t help the over 6,000 firefighters trying to contain the month-old Dixie Fire.

“We’re definitely still dealing with the possibility of lightning. Winds are all over the place. Things are going to be pretty unstable for the next couple of days,” said fire spokesman Edwin Zuniga, according to The Guardian.

Gusts of up to 50mph (80kph) on Saturday pushed flames closer to Janesville, a town of about 1,500 just east of Greenville, a small gold rush-era community that was burned 10 days ago.

According to Redding’s Record Searchlight, Cal Fire officials downsized the estimates on the acreage burned from the Dixie Fire, saying it has burned 569,707 acres, slightly down from just over 570,000 acres Sunday night.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that more than 1,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed and nearly 15,000 structures were still under threat from the Dixie fire.

Evacuations were ordered Sunday after a blaze that broke out the night before churned through California forestland near the remote community of Omo Ranch, several hundred miles to the south of the Dixie Fire.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night near the Dixie Fire in California and in western Nevada, where dry, gusty winds are forecast. Southwest winds are expected to be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Climate change has made the U.S. West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.