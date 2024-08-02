Will spatial intelligence be the next big AI breakthrough?

Image by Vecteezy

Ever since the launch of OpenAI’s ground-breaking large language model (LLM) ChatGPT in November 2022, tech experts and popular commentators alike have heralded the rise of a technology that could revolutionise our daily lives.

And artificial intelligence’s advocates have not shied away from setting out the technology’s revolutionary promise. Many, as Elon Musk explained to former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a conference last year, believe AI will put an end to work, while others have touted the ‘astonishing productivity gains’ AI will deliver as the means of rejuvenating stagnating Western economies, or otherwise taming inflation.

And if Nvidia’s share price is anything to go by — it’s grown eightfold from November 2022 to its peak in June of this year — you might think that the AI era is already upon us.

Of course, the sceptics have been equally vocal in their criticism. LLMs in particular face a litany of accusations resulting from well-documented ‘glitches’, with Google Gemini’s unfortunate foray into Second World War history a particularly vivid example.

And despite ChatGPT passing the bar exam better than 90% of human law students, high profile failures, such as the lawyer sanctioned for citing a case dreamt up by ChatGPT, mean we’re unlikely to be turning to cyber-solicitors for advice any time soon.

It’s no wonder therefore that a recent New York Times column described the technology as looking ‘less like an all-powerful being and more like a bad intern’.

But Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science at Stanford University dubbed the ‘godmother of AI’, may have found the way to realise AI’s hype into tangible uses – and its name is spatial intelligence.

Spatial intelligence is, as AI expert and entrepreneur Rotem Farkash explains, a form of artificial intelligence that allows computers to observe, map, and interact dynamically with physical space. Given the potentially limitless use cases of such a technology, ‘spatial intelligence could be the key that unlocks AI’s immense productivity promise’, explained Farkash.

Li unpacked the concept at a TED talk she delivered in April where, recounting a brief history of AI over the last decade, she explained how computers were first taught to recognise images by describing them with human language.

But a big breakthrough was made when computers were taught to do the reverse – to generate images based on verbal inputs. This is the step that has underpinned the spectacular growth of AI image generators, such as Google’ Deep Dream or OpenAI’s Dall-E 3.

This innovation has spawned the spectacular array of AI-generated images that now profligate the internet, including one example which ruffled feathers in the art world when Jason M Allen won the Colorado State Fair’s annual art competition with an AI-generated image, to the chagrin of his more traditionally-minded competitors.

But spatial intelligence promises to take this one step further. As Li explains, to apply artificial intelligence properly to the physical world, computers must be taught not only to recognise and generate images, but to interpret and act on these inputs.

This breakthrough would allow computers to interact autonomously with physical space, unlocking complex spatial reasoning which would pave the way for intelligent robots.

And while the technology is still in its early stages, observers have been particularly excited for its potential application in business, where AI-powered robots could save the significant labour costs associated with warehouse fulfilment, and in healthcare, where they could conduct surgery with greater precision and regularity to improve patient outcomes.

Li is not shy in her belief of spatial intelligence’s revolutionary potential. She believes the technology will unleash a ‘digital Cambrian explosion’, a reference to the period of evolutionary history 500 million years ago where developments in eyesight in multicellular organisms is thought to have led to an explosion of intelligent life on planet Earth.

And Li’s innovation has already caught the eye of investors. In July of this year, the Financial Times reported that the World Labs — the Stanford professor’s start-up which was only launched in April — had attracted over $100 million in its latest round of funding, valuing the company at over $1 billion.

Rotem Farkash believes that interest in spatial intelligence is well founded: ‘as impressive as LLMs are, leading companies have struggled, as of yet, to demonstrate the real-world utility of the technology.’

But Farkash continues that ‘spatial intelligence promises to change this. If the power of big data can be harnessed by computers to improve real-time decision making in the physical world, the applications of AI are potentially limitless.’

Of course, there will be plenty of sceptics who argue that spatial intelligence is merely an evolution of existing computing technologies, rather than a revolutionary new chapter in the human story.

But given the potentially limitless uses of AI-powered robots interacting intelligently with the physical space, readers would be wise to keep an eye on Li’s high-flying start-up. The new Cambrian revolution may soon be upon us.