Will ‘digital freedom’ become the necessary right to protect in 2024?

Digital freedom is bound up with the concept of digital rights: the right to access the Internet without imparting harm on others. Following this means that within a codification of legal rights any individual should be free to access, use, create, and publish digital media.

The U.S. election season has some voters worried about AI-induced electoral risks.

It is hoped by advocates that a measure of policy advocacy and legislative reform will establish and reinforce regulations that protect online rights. In particular, there is a concern to curb technology giants who can sway Internet infrastructure, setting de facto standards and having centralized control over algorithms of accessible information.

Mark Neufurth, Lead Strategist at IONOS, has been looking at freedom of information with a decentralized approach. He explains in statement provided to Digital Journal: “The future of digital freedom and open source’s role in innovation is marked by resilience and a commitment to empowering individuals and small organizations, protecting their rights, and fostering cost-cutting to save energy and sustainable progress.”

Neufurth proceeds to expand upon these points.

Fight for digital freedom

Neufurth explains: “In the ongoing effort to retain the great level of freedom the Internet has gained in 30 years, open-source principles will take the lead in driving innovation. The collaborative nature of open-source projects will continue to foster a decentralized and sovereign tech landscape. The fight extends beyond net neutrality, aiming to bridge the digital divide and bring the benefits of digitization and open-source technology to individuals as well as small and medium businesses.”

How might these be retained? According to Neufurth: “Decentralization and blockchain technology will empower users to regain control over their digital identities and data. Privacy-centric technologies and secure communication tools will become mainstream, offering individuals greater control over their online presence with opt-in and opt-out options to manage how they interact with companies. Collaborative efforts on global open standards will ensure a cohesive, global internet, protecting against fragmentation.”

He adds that: “Promoting online privacy and security as well as safeguarding businesses’ intellectual property and trade secrets will advance and be at the forefront of political and corporate agendas.”

Furthermore, Neufurth notes: “Policy advocacy and legislative reform will establish and reinforce regulations that protect online rights. As AI gains prominence, a growing movement will emphasize ethical AI development, ensuring transparency and preventing discrimination. For AI to advance, it will require extensive data access, but achieving this must be balanced with privacy considerations. Restricting access to information may hinder progress and could lead to a reversal of such restrictions.”

There are opportunities to connect with other business priorities. In particular, Neufurth singles out: “In alignment with sustainability goals, the fight for digital freedom will promote eco-friendly lean digital processes, energy-efficient data centers, advanced semiconductors and server technology, not to forget lean and agile, often open source, software coding that not only minimize the environmental impact of technology but substitute conventional means of transportation to a great extent. The future of digital freedom and open source’s role in innovation is marked by resilience and a commitment to empowering individuals and small organizations, protecting their rights, and fostering cost-cutting to save energy and sustainable progress.”