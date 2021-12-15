Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Wikipedia creator’s computer and NFT auctioned for almost $1 million

Published

Wikipedia creator's computer and NFT of first edit up for auction
The personal computer used by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is going up for auction - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL
The personal computer used by Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales is going up for auction - Copyright AFP Hector RETAMAL

An NFT memorializing Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales’s first edit on the online reference resource 20 years ago and the computer he used when programming the platform sold for a total of almost $1 million at auction Wednesday.

Christie’s sold the NFT — Non-Fungible Tokens that are unique digital objects and confer ownership through blockchain technology — for $750,000 and the Strawberry iMac for $187,500.

The NFT is of Wikipedia’s debut onscreen image when Wales posted the first words, “Hello world.”

The Strawberry iMac was the personal computer he “used for development and research at the time of the website’s launch on January 15, 2001,” Christie’s said.

The NFT, presented in JPEG format, is interactive, with the buyer able to edit the page, “which can be reset with a timer to revert to its original state,” according to Christie’s.

Part of the proceeds from the sales will help fund Wales’s WT.Social project, a “non-toxic alternative” social media network that uses an advertising-free model.

The new darling art form for some collectors and investors, NFTs have become staples of auction houses and the art market.

An NFT of the World Wide Web’s source code sold in July for $5.4 million at Sotheby’s, while the all-digital work of American artist Beeple drew $69.3 million in March at Christie’s, an NFT record.

Also on Friday, Christie’s announced the auction of a bulletproof vest worn by rap megastar Kanye West during a party marking the release of his 2021 album “Donda.”

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Business

As AWS stumbles, have we become too reliant on the cloud?

This is not the first time AWS has experienced these issues. In 2020 they faced a similar outage.

5 hours ago

Business

Preparing for the post-pandemic economy with AI

Too often, an AI implementation fails because it’s too much, too soon. It’s important to set priorities and focus.

20 hours ago
Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

World

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

Putin confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West.

11 hours ago
Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

Business

Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

A return of night trains to the Old Continent is seen as symbolic of the efforts to shift travel from the air back to...

19 hours ago