Why some YouTube videos are more at risk of hacking than others

Awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.
Published

On YouTube, the major platform for video content, certain types of videos are increasingly targeted by hackers. This is with the types of videos more prone to cyberattacks as well as with the factors that make them vulnerable. 


Researchers at Soax have considered the strategies creators need to take to protect their content from online threats. According to Stepan Solovev: “Staying proactive and informed is key to defending against evolving cyber threats.”

Most Hackable YouTube Videos in 2024

“Every minute, nearly 500 hours of video are uploaded to YouTube, creating a vast playground for hackers who are attracted to its massive user base and diverse content,” notes Solovev.

What Makes a Video Hackable?

  • High Viewership: Videos with millions of views are attractive to hackers because of their wide reach and potential impact.
  • Revenue-Producing Videos: Videos tied to significant ad revenue or sponsorships are often targeted by hackers seeking financial gain.
  • Content Creator’s Profile: High-profile YouTubers with large followings and extensive online presence are at greater risk.


Solovev emphasises that awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.” 

Types of Videos Most at Risk

Certain types of YouTube videos are more likely to be hacked due to their content and function:

1. High-Traffic Content: Popular videos with many views are prime targets for hackers. Videos that are trending or have lots of subscribers are more likely to be attacked. Hackers exploit these videos to spread harmful content or phishing links.

2. Live Streams: Live streams are risky because of real-time viewer interactions. Live streams are vulnerable to hijacking or unauthorized access.

3. Tutorials and How-To Guides: Tutorials on popular software or sensitive topics are often targeted. Hackers may use these videos to distribute malware or phishing scams disguised as legitimate tools or updates.

4. Monetized Videos: Videos that earn money from ads or sponsorships are attractive to hackers because of their financial value. Hackers might manipulate these videos to change ad placements or steal revenue, posing a significant risk to monetized content.
 

The Role of Platforms and Users

Platforms like YouTube are working to improve security and detect suspicious activities. However, users also need to stay informed to stay safe:
 

  • Verify Links: Always check the legitimacy of links in video descriptions.
  • Be Cautious: Be wary of channels asking for personal info or redirecting to other sites.
  • Use Security Software: Keep your antivirus and internet security software up to date.
  • Report Suspicious Content: Help by reporting any suspicious videos or activities.

Solovev concludes: “The key to defending against cyber threats is to stay proactive and informed.” Staying educated and vigilant helps keep YouTube a secure and enjoyable platform for everyone.

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

