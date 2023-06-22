Why is US healthcare still anchored to fax machines?

Drug Mart Pharmacy, an independent drugstore in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in January 2022. Credit - Art Author, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)

This year is seeing increased use of electronic health records (EHRs) across the board as part of the digitalisation of hospital and pharmacy services. Strangely, in the U.S., when it comes to the pharmacy, insurers, and post-acute care, the fax machine continues to be used for many medicine related applications.

The scope of healthcare is rapidly evolving, creating a multitude of issues for both doctors and their patients. Where is technology innovation prevailing? On this basis, why does the antiquated fax machine continue to play such a role in the patient information continuum? Why is it that the facsimilia have disappeared throughout Europe?

Colin Banas, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer, at DrFirst has shared his thoughts with Digital Journal on the role the fax machine still plays in the daily operations of healthcare professionals in the U.S.

Banas is an Internal Medicine Hospitalist and the former Chief Medical Information Officer for VCU Health System in Richmond, VA prior to stepping down after 15 fulfilling years to pursue consulting. He is an expert about a variety of data and experiences from the doctor and patient perspective.

Banas thinks: “If the diverse systems that pass patient data around can’t talk to one another effectively, then interoperability challenges will persist, and the fax machines will keep puttering along. The health tech industry is getting much better at moving data around between electronic health record (EHR) systems, but that doesn’t mean the data is usable in workflow.”

In other words, the U.S. system is not very efficient at ensuing that systems can interconnect with each other and exchange data.

However, the longevity of the fax machine also benefits greatly from a reluctance – both legal and social – to accept email as secure and an emailed electronic signature as valid. Hence, there is a data integrity element as well.

Looking at this issue further, Banas says: “The challenge now is how to get this data to clinicians cleanly without creating more work for them. The key is augmented intelligence, which supports clinicians and involves them in decision-making when needed. While generative AI is creating as much dismay as delight, augmented intelligence is a game changer for healthcare. It quickly and thoroughly analyses data to perform a variety of tasks that would otherwise require manual entry, lightening the workload – often substantially – while increasing accuracy and improving patient outcomes.”

This means that: “Until total interoperability is the norm, clinical-grade augmented intelligence can connect EHRs with actionable, usable data, and decrease the need for fax machines.”