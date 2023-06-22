Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Why is US healthcare still anchored to fax machines?

Why is US healthcare still fixated with fax machines? Roll on the digital age.

Avatar photo

Published

Drug Mart Pharmacy, an independent drugstore in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in January 2022. Credit - Art Author, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)
Drug Mart Pharmacy, an independent drugstore in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in January 2022. Credit - Art Author, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)

This year is seeing increased use of electronic health records (EHRs) across the board as part of the digitalisation of hospital and pharmacy services. Strangely, in the U.S., when it comes to the pharmacy, insurers, and post-acute care, the fax machine continues to be used for many medicine related applications.

The scope of healthcare is rapidly evolving, creating a multitude of issues for both doctors and their patients. Where is technology innovation prevailing? On this basis, why does the antiquated fax machine continue to play such a role in the patient information continuum? Why is it that the facsimilia have disappeared throughout Europe?

Colin Banas, MD, MHA, Chief Medical Officer, at DrFirst has shared his thoughts with Digital Journal on the role the fax machine still plays in the daily operations of healthcare professionals in the U.S.

Banas is an Internal Medicine Hospitalist and the former Chief Medical Information Officer for VCU Health System in Richmond, VA prior to stepping down after 15 fulfilling years to pursue consulting. He is an expert about a variety of data and experiences from the doctor and patient perspective.

Banas thinks: “If the diverse systems that pass patient data around can’t talk to one another effectively, then interoperability challenges will persist, and the fax machines will keep puttering along. The health tech industry is getting much better at moving data around between electronic health record (EHR) systems, but that doesn’t mean the data is usable in workflow.”

In other words, the U.S. system is not very efficient at ensuing that systems can interconnect with each other and exchange data.

However, the longevity of the fax machine also benefits greatly from a reluctance – both legal and social – to accept email as secure and an emailed electronic signature as valid. Hence, there is a data integrity element as well.

Looking at this issue further, Banas  says: “The challenge now is how to get this data to clinicians cleanly without creating more work for them. The key is augmented intelligence, which supports clinicians and involves them in decision-making when needed. While generative AI is creating as much dismay as delight, augmented intelligence is a game changer for healthcare. It quickly and thoroughly analyses data to perform a variety of tasks that would otherwise require manual entry, lightening the workload – often substantially – while increasing accuracy and improving patient outcomes.”

This means that: “Until total interoperability is the norm, clinical-grade augmented intelligence can connect EHRs with actionable, usable data, and decrease the need for fax machines.”

In this article:Business, Data, Health, Latest Industry News, Technology
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition Final Fantasy fans queue up Thursday in Seoul to grab the game's latest edition

Entertainment

Fans hail ‘dark’ storyline as new Final Fantasy title released

The eagerly awaited new game in the best-selling Final Fantasy franchise came out with fans hailing its high-spec action graphics.

4 hours ago
Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet

Business

Game changer: Final Fantasy’s decades of reinvention

Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series...

16 hours ago
Beatles-related tourism is worth about £120 million a year to the Liverpool economy Beatles-related tourism is worth about £120 million a year to the Liverpool economy

Entertainment

Liverpool gets by with a little help from The Beatles

Beatles-related tourism is worth about £120 million a year to the Liverpool economy.

17 hours ago
Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters

Business

Netflix CEO says $2.5 bn investment an ‘opportunity’ for S.Korea

Netflix's $2.5 billion investment in South Korea is an "opportunity" for local business.

14 hours ago