Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Why does red wine give some people a headache? Science has the answer

The grapes grown in Napa Valley that are used to produce cabernets are one example; they have high quercetin levels.
Avatar photo

Published

Image by Mick Stephenson (CC BY-SA 3.0)
Image by Mick Stephenson (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The answer to ‘why does red wine give some people a headache?’ is not because too much is drunk (although that is obviously a factor). It stands that for many people even a small glass of red vino is sufficient to trigger a headache.

The reason for this has been traced to a molecule that is naturally found in red wine termed quercetin. This substance can disrupt the metabolism of alcohol and cause a severe headache.

Quercetin is a flavanol, naturally found in grapes and has hitherto been associated with antioxidant properties (to the extent that some people take it as a dietary supplement, with questionable benefits notwithstanding).

In terms of those who experience an unwanted reaction in the form of a headache, Andrew Waterhouse, a professor emeritus at the University of California (UC) Davis picks up the story: “When it gets in your bloodstream, your body converts it to a different form called quercetin glucuronide. In that form, it blocks the metabolism of alcohol.”

This leads to the build-up of acetaldehyde, which a known toxin that has been linked to flushing, headache, and nausea. In addition to toxicity, the molecule is an irritant and inflammatory substance. For instance, high levels of acetaldehyde can cause facial flushing, headache and nausea.

The researchers think that if certain susceptible people drink even a little bit of wine that contains quercetin, they get headaches, especially if they have a susceptibility to headaches or migraines.

At present this is a working hypothesis. The next step is to test this scientifically on people who develop these headaches.

It also stands that the levels of quercetin vary significantly from one red wine to another. The molecule is generated in grapes when exposed to sunlight, so when clusters are exposed, there are consequently higher levels of quercetin. The scientists wish to assess the effects of red wines with very little quercetin compared to those with a lot, to see if this theory accurately reflects what people experience.

As an example, the grapes grown in Napa Valley that are used to produce cabernets are one example; they have quercetin levels that are four or five times higher than other red wines. Another contributing factor is where different aspects of wine production, like fermentation or aging, produce varying amounts of quercetin.

It remains unknown why some people are more prone to headaches after red wine consumption than others. A possibility is that some individuals may have enzymes that are more likely to be impaired by quercetin, or some may be more affected by acetaldehyde build-ups.

The research appears in the journal Scientific Reports titled “Inhibition of ALDH2 by quercetin glucuronide suggests a new hypothesis to explain red wine headaches.”

In this article:Alcohol, headache, migraine, pain, Red wine, Science
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023 Former US president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump made the comments at a campaign rally in Claremont, New Hampshire, on November 11, 2023

World

Op-Ed: Trump ‘dictatorship’ is an insult to America. Meanwhile — Who owns Trump?

Just remember that if you get a dictator, you didn’t do enough to stop it.  

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Would you prefer your voice assistant to sound more like you?

The researchers asked the participants to again rate the voice assistant’s attractiveness and service quality, what was the outcome?

10 hours ago
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley at the Republican presidential primary in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in December 2023

Business

US business leaders start to rally around Republican candidate Nikki Haley

A growing number of US business leaders are rallying behind former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley as the GOP's presidential hopeful.

20 hours ago
The incumbent, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is expected to win a third term, despite the economic crisis gripping Egypt The incumbent, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is expected to win a third term, despite the economic crisis gripping Egypt

World

Egypt election offers more of the same despite crisis

The incumbent, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, is expected to win a third term, despite the economic crisis gripping Egypt - Copyright AFP Amir MAKAREgyptians vote...

21 hours ago