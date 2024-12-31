Why does open source matter so much to the DevOps community?

Photo courtesy of rawpixel

Terraform is one of the most popular Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) software solutions — or at least it was until the summer of 2023, when HashiCorp, its parent company, switched from the open source MPL license to MPL, a business source license.

This caused immense frustration among DevOps and IaC teams, who banded together as a community with a formidable backlash. They grew even more annoyed when HashiCorp altered its premium Terraform Cloud’s pricing model from team size to resources under management (RUM), which is more expensive for most DevOps teams.

Then, this past April, IBM announced a deal to acquire HashiCorp. IBM is seen as a champion of open source software (OSS) by the DevOps community, so there’s some hope that it may eventually revert Terraform to open source.

If that doesn’t happen, DevOps professionals are likely to accelerate switching away from Terraform. There are plenty of open source alternatives, notably OpenTofu, an open source fork of Terraform. Most IaC tools are designed for interoperability, so DevOps teams should find it relatively straightforward to replace Terraform with an open source competitor.

IaC offers a faster, more flexible way to provision infrastructure, which makes a big difference for DevOps teams. Infrastructure requirements evolve and change rapidly, so they need to be able to quickly put together the necessary environments and deployments. IaC uses machine-readable scripts or definition files to configure and maintain infrastructure, rather than manually configuring cloud-based or local hardware resources.

Although switching to OpenTofu or other options is certainly viable for DevOps teams, change is always painful. It’s a little puzzling to people like me, who aren’t immersed in the DevOps community, to see so much buzz around whether IBM will take Terraform back to open source, as so many people indicate their intention to replace a beloved tool.

It leads to the question: What is it about open source that makes it so important to DevOps?

DevOps and OSS share the same mindset

Open source software predates DevOps by many years, and DevOps teams don’t exclusively use OSS. Many of them are still using Terraform despite its business license, and there are other non-OSS IaC tools in common use.

But DevOps and OSS come from the same mindset. They share attitudes and foundational methodologies, which makes OSS perfect for DevOps success. NowSourcing’s Brian Wallace observes that “in modern software development, the two appear to have become an inseparable duo. This connection can be attributed to the goals and capabilities that they share.”

Those goals and capabilities include transparency, collaboration, flexibility, and a commitment to innovation.

Open source software enables transparency

DevOps is built on transparency, with open processes and communications playing a vital role in its philosophy of “move fast and break things.” The CI/CD approach only works when mistakes and problems are openly shared, so they can be corrected as rapidly as possible.

Open-source software is called that because the source code is publicly available for anyone to check and adjust. This way, any issues can be spotted and fixed sooner, and improvements are introduced swiftly. But it’s more than that.

“In the context of OSS, transparency is not just about providing visibility into code changes – it’s also about the transparency of roadmap planning and having design choices guided by open dialogue and community feedback,” says env0 CEO Ohad Maislish, who has also been instrumental to the development of OpenTofu. “Speaking as a DevOps practitioner myself, these are the things that we value a lot: the ability to directly influence the future developments of the tools we enjoy to use.”

Open source supports collaboration

DevOps teams have an inherent distrust of monopolies, vertical hierarchies, and being expected to trust brand names. More than an approach to building software, DevOps is a large, tight-knit community consisting of people who share ideas and work together, with everyone bringing a new perspective and expertise. Even within specific companies, DevOps people work in parallel, not isolated in siloes.

OSS is also a child of this mindset. The software is created, updated, and improved by a committee that anyone can join. The more people involved in OSS, the better it becomes, because there are more perspectives and more eyes looking for errors or improvements. There’s also no expectation for anyone to trust a tool just because of the company who made it; everyone can examine the source code. OSS gains trust because it works.

“The common ground between DevOps and open source is collaboration. And as we know, in most cases, collaboration leads to better conclusions and solutions/implementations,” says Hila Fish, Senior DevOps Engineer at Wix. “When communities, like OSS users, form around shared challenges, a lot of ideas naturally emerge, leading to better solutions. As production gatekeepers, we want to make sure we choose the best solution possible for our environment, so this common ground helps us achieve that.”

Open source empowers more flexibility

The DevOps approach of CI/CD means always looking for new ways to use tools, new ways to write and deploy code, and new ways to solve a problem. It requires a flexible mindset and creative problem-solving.

OSS likewise thrives because of this flexibility, and enables it among DevOps teams. The tech is agile, so DevOps teams can easily extend and adapt it for different situations. Everyone has the source code to customize for their circumstances, and people with flexibility and creativity are the ones who use OSS most effectively.

Additionally, OSS tools are easy to integrate. They are designed to work well together — which is why Terraform may hemorrhage users to open-source alternatives — so DevOps teams are free to put together their preferred toolkit without worrying about integration issues.

Open source software delivers freedom to innovate

DevOps professionals are creative and innovative by nature. They can’t resist trying something new and love to build new ideas from the ground up, as demonstrated by IaC. They need solutions that empower them to quickly produce prototypes and deploy products. It’s a fast-moving world, so they need to be able to go to market quickly and respond to customer demands and market changes.

OSS makes all that possible. The software itself gets updated constantly, and it’s lightweight for optimum speed. Users can choose the capabilities they want, unlike Microsoft Office products, for example, which come preloaded with features you don’t need and that slow processes down.

“Open source provides cost efficiency, flexibility, community-driven support, and a constant stream of innovation. By adopting modern open-source DevOps tools, organizations can construct flexible, resilient, and scalable IT infrastructures capable of adapting swiftly to ever-changing business requirements.” says software architect Sameer Paradkar.

Open source and DevOps are made for each other

It’s clear that OSS and DevOps teams enjoy a symbiotic relationship. OSS tools make it possible for DevOps teams to work their magic, and DevOps teams are involved in creating a lot of OSS resources. IBM might even find that the pressure of DevOps expectations forces them to revert Terraform, the community’s once most beloved tool, back to open source.