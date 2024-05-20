Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Which U.S. counties are at the greatest risk for wildfire damage?

Stacker

Published

SmartAsset evaluated the most recent FEMA data to rank U.S. counties based on their projected financial losses per person each year due to wildfires.
SmartAsset evaluated the most recent FEMA data to rank U.S. counties based on their projected financial losses per person each year due to wildfires. - OLya_L // Shutterstock
SmartAsset evaluated the most recent FEMA data to rank U.S. counties based on their projected financial losses per person each year due to wildfires. - OLya_L // Shutterstock
Jaclyn DeJohn

Wildfires have become more prevalent in the U.S. over the last few decades. Like many other climate events, they can have a devastating effect on communities, destroying buildings and homes, closing businesses, damaging agriculture and changing the local ecology. Ultimately, with the increase in wildfires, some insurance companies have pulled their services out of specific areas, as the risk of damage goes up.

To help identify where wildfires are most prevalent, and residents are most at risk, SmartAsset evaluated the most recent FEMA data to rank U.S. counties based on their projected financial losses per person each year due to wildfires.


Map showing impact of wildfires by county: projected damages per person.

SmartAsset

Key findings

  • Idaho is most at risk when it comes to wildfires. Three counties in particular top the list for expected wildfire damages. Adams County has the highest projected losses per person due to wildfires nationwide at $1,287. In third place is Boise County with expected damages of $1,137 per person. Idaho County then ranks sixth with $904. 
  • This California county has the most projected damages per person. Mariposa County is the only California county that made the top 10, with a ninth-place ranking and $720 expected damages per person. Sierra County ranks second in California, 22nd nationwide and has $594 projected damages. Plumas County ranks third in California, 41st nationwide with $397 per person. Statewide, California ranks sixth for most expected damages per person.
  • Irion and Borden Counties in Texas are at risk for $1,000 in wildfire damages per person. Irion County ranks fourth-highest in the U.S. for projected losses per person due to wildfire at $1,002. Borden County meanwhile faces a projected risk of $976 per person. Statewide, the projected risk across Texas is much smaller at $8.25 per person.
  • Nationwide, the average of expected damages per person due to wildfire is $26. This is more than hail ($25.40 per person); drought ($20.42); cold fronts ($3.62); heat waves ($7.50); ice storms ($7.64); landslides ($3.86); lightning ($4.23); tsunamis ($0.04); volcanoes ($0.51); and winter weather ($7.91). On the other hand, more financial damage per person is expected from tornadoes ($54.89); hurricanes ($53.57); flooding ($32.41); earthquakes ($29.62); and strong winds ($26.46).

Table showing counties most at risk of wildfire damages.

SmartAsset

Top 10 counties with most financial risk per person due to wildfire

  1. Adams County, ID
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $1,287
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $1,383
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 59
  2. Eureka County, NV
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $1,190
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $3,045
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 5
  3. Boise County, ID
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $1,137
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $1,286
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 66
  4. Irion County, TX
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $1,002
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $1,223
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 74
  5. Borden County, TX
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $976
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $2,164
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 17
  6. Idaho County, ID
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $905
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $1,036
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 123
  7. Elko County, NV
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $897
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $985
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 147
  8. Catron County, NM
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $811
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $874
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 193
  9. Mariposa County, CA
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $720
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $865
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 201
  10. Valley County, ID
    Annual expected loss from wildfire: $693
    Annual expected loss across all climate events: $744
    Rank of expected annual loss across all climate events: 281

Data and methodology

Expected annual loss estimates are normalized for each state’s population. Data comes from FEMA and includes projected costs in one year of agricultural, building and population damage done by wildfire. For annual loss expected across all climate events, it also includes the estimated cost of coastal flooding, cold wave, drought, earthquake, hail, heat wave, hurricane, ice storm, landslide, lightning, riverine flooding, strong wind, tornado, tsunami, volcanic activity and winter weather.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

In this article:Science
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller premiered their Western "Horizon: An American Saga" at the festival Kevin Costner and Sienna Miller premiered their Western "Horizon: An American Saga" at the festival

Entertainment

Trump biopic hits Cannes Film Festival

A Donald Trump biopic and the latest dark creation by David Cronenberg premiere in Cannes.

16 hours ago
The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown The IT Army of Ukraine is a group of volunteer hackers first set up in the wake of Russia's invasion which has since grown

Tech & Science

Ransomware attacks reach record levels

The industries most impacted by global ransomware attacks include Information Technology and Services, Construction, Healthcare, and Legal.

22 hours ago
Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube

Business

Forever fad: Rubik says his cube ‘reminds us why we have hands’

The naysayers said the maddening multicoloured cube that Erno Rubik invented 50 years ago would not survive the 1980s.

12 hours ago
The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety

Tech & Science

South Korea, Britain host AI summit with safety top of agenda

The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety - Copyright AFP/File Stefani REYNOLDSSouth Korea and Britain kick off a major...

6 hours ago