What to do in a cyber attack: Key actions for business continuity

As much as businesses benefit from the latest technological innovations, cyber-criminals also enjoy them. In fact, cyber-attacks are happening more often that this has become a new reality among many. Sadly, these attacks can disrupt operations, compromise sensitive data, and damage your reputation.

But don’t panic. With the right plan in place, you can minimize the impact and keep your business running smoothly. How? Read on to know the answers.

Act fast

When you first realize you’re under attack, every second counts. Your first move should be to isolate the affected systems. Think of it like stopping the spread of a fire — you need to contain it before it engulfs everything. Quickly disconnect the compromised devices from your network to prevent the attack from spreading further.

Next, it’s time to call in the cavalry. Activate your incident response team — these are your cyber firefighters. If you don’t have a dedicated team, gather key personnel from IT, management, and legal departments. You can also get help from managed IT services from websites like www.axxys.com. During these attacks, their expertise can be crucial in coordinating your response efforts.

Don’t forget to loop in the higher-ups. Notify relevant stakeholders, including senior management, about the situation. They need to be aware of what’s happening and may need to make important decisions quickly.

Containment strategies

With a clear picture of the attack, it’s time to stop it in its tracks. This is where your pre-planned containment procedures come into play. If you don’t have these, then here are some key steps.

First things first: change all system passwords immediately. It’s like changing the locks after losing your keys. This simple step can prevent attackers from accessing more of your systems using stolen credentials.

Next, disable remote access to your network. While remote work is great for productivity, during an attack, it’s best to close all possible entry points. You can re-enable it once you’ve secured your systems.

Remember, containment is about limiting damage. These steps might cause some short-term inconvenience, but they’re crucial for protecting your business in the long run.

Eradicating the threat

Now that you’ve contained the attack, it’s time to kick the intruders out for good. This stage is all about removing any malicious elements from your systems.

Start by removing any malware or other harmful programs the attackers might have installed. This could involve using anti-malware tools or, in severe cases, completely wiping and reinstalling systems.

Next, patch up the vulnerabilities that let the attackers in. Think of this as fixing the broken window that burglars used to enter your house. Update your software, close unnecessary ports, and strengthen your firewall rules

Finally, double-check that your systems are truly clean. Run thorough scans and tests to verify that no traces of the attack remain.

Getting back on track

With the threat eliminated, it’s time to get your business back to normal operations. This is where good backups really shine.

Start by restoring your systems from clean, pre-attack backups. It’s like rewinding to before the attack happened. If you don’t have recent backups, you might need to rebuild some systems from scratch.

Bring your systems back online gradually, not all at once. This allows you to carefully monitor each one for any signs of lingering issues. It’s like dipping your toe in the water before jumping in.

Keep a close eye on your newly restored systems. Watch for any unusual activity that might indicate the attackers are trying to regain access.

Spread the word

During a crisis, clear communication can make or break your response. Keep everyone in the loop to prevent confusion and maintain trust.

Start with your employees. Let them know what’s happening and what they need to do. Clear instructions can prevent well-meaning staff from accidentally making things worse.

If customer data is potentially compromised, you need to let them know. Be honest and transparent — it might be uncomfortable, but it’s the right thing to do and can help maintain trust in the long run.

Prepare statements for the media and public. In today’s connected world, news travels fast. Getting ahead of the story allows you to control the narrative and demonstrate your commitment to addressing the issue.

Ensuring business continuity

While you’re dealing with the attack, your business still needs to function. This is where your business continuity plan comes into play.

Activate any alternative procedures you have in place. This might mean switching to backup systems or even temporary manual processes. The goal is to keep critical functions running, even if it’s not business as usual.

Prioritize your most important business functions. Focus your resources on the activities that are essential for serving customers and maintaining revenue.

Remember, perfect is the enemy of good in these situations. Your operations might not be as smooth or efficient as usual, but keeping things moving is what matters.

Document everything

As you work through the crisis, keep detailed records of everything that happens. This might seem tedious, but it’s incredibly important.

Log all actions taken during the incident. This creates a timeline that can help you understand how the attack unfolded and how effective your response was.

Preserve evidence carefully. If you decide to pursue legal action against the attackers, this evidence will be crucial. Treat your systems like a crime scene and avoid making changes that could destroy potential evidence.

Document the lessons you learn along the way. What worked well? What could be improved? This information will be invaluable for updating your security measures and response plans.

Stay on the right side of the law

Cyber-attacks don’t just have technical and operational implications — they often come with legal obligations, too.

Consult with your legal team about any reporting requirements. Depending on your industry and location, you might be legally required to report the incident to authorities or regulatory bodies.

Make sure you’re complying with relevant data protection regulations. Laws like GDPR in Europe or CCPA in California have strict requirements for handling and reporting data breaches.

Be prepared for potential audits or investigations. Regulators might want to verify that you handled the incident appropriately and have taken steps to prevent future occurrences.

Conclusion

Facing a cyber attack can be daunting, but with the right plan and actions, you can navigate the crisis and keep your business running. Remember, the key is to act quickly, communicate clearly, and learn from the experience. By following these steps, you’ll not only manage the current crisis but also strengthen your defenses against future attacks. Stay vigilant, stay prepared, and keep your business resilient in the face of cyber threats.