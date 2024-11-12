What sparkle does 2025 offer for the digital landscape?

HP's new AI-geared laptop runs on a SnapDragon X Elite chip, built by the California-based chip giant Qualcomm - Copyright AFP Cole BURSTON

We are only two months away from 2025. What are the key trends in digital technology and the primary challenges for businesses, set to shape the year ahead?

Some new 2025 predictions come from Dan Adika and Uzi Dvir, CEO and Global CIO respectively at WalkMe, a digital adoption platform company, recently acquired by SAP for $1.5 billion.

Adika is a thought leader in digital adoption sees the primary issues set to disrupt companies in 2025 as:

Generative AI

For the increasingly common applications built on generative artificial intelligence, Adika explains: “The success of GenAI adoption will be measured by its ability to empower employees across all skill levels. Copilots will bridge the digital adoption gap and enable every individual to contribute to organizational success.”

Demand for copilots

Co-pilots are designed to make things like notetaking and data interpretation easier. Adika observes: “In 2025, there will be a rise in demand for AI copilots that offer transparent usage analytics and performance visibility. Enterprises will prioritize solutions that provide insights into AI adoption, identify areas for improvement, and mitigate security risks.”

Dvir, a technology leader, considers the primary 2025 trends to be:

AI Agent Wars

According to Dvir, we can expect a major shift: “If 2024 was all about chatbots, 2025 is all about the agents. As the battle to make AI more useful and provide true ROI intensifies, the agent wars are heating up. While the first iteration of copilots augmented human tasks, this next generation is poised to fundamentally change how businesses operate. We’re already seeing the first wave of innovation as the big players jockey for position”

There are other advantages as well, Dvirc considers the folloiwng: “AI agents will bring new questions about automation and the role humans play. The path to victory doesn’t lie in these technology advancements alone, companies that actively start addressing change management alongside AI and copilots will reap the true rewards of all the intensifying innovation and competition.”

AI Investment + Proving ROI = People

With the equation combining investment, return-on-investment, and people, Dvir indicates: “The pendulum has swung from ‘New AI innovation at any cost’ to a resounding imperative to prove ROI in board rooms across the world. Similarly, employees are asking themselves if it’s worth the time and effort to figure out how to use these new technologies for their specific roles.”

Drawing on the example of events occurring within his own firm, Dvir sugegsts: “SAP’s recent acquisition of WalkMe is indicative of a broader industry trend focusing on user-centricity. It’s part of a larger paradigm shift. The industry is moving towards more intuitive and user-friendly enterprise software.”