Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone

Artist conception of the James Webb Space Telescope. Source - NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

NASA’s new space telescope is on the verge of completing the riskiest part of its mission – unfolding and tightening a huge sunshade – after ground controllers fixed a pair of problems.

The Webb crew completed tensioning for the first three layers of the observatory’s kite-shaped sunshield, 47 feet across and 70 feet long. In all, the tensioning process from the first steps until the third layer achieved tension took just over five and a half hours.

These three layers are the ones closest to the Sun. Tensioning of the final two layers is planned for tomorrow.

“The membrane tensioning phase of sunshield deployment is especially challenging because there are complex interactions between the structures, the tensioning mechanisms, the cables, and the membranes,” said James Cooper, NASA’s Webb sunshield manager, based at Goddard Space Flight Center, according to Phys.org.

“This was the hardest part to test on the ground, so it feels awesome to have everything go so well today. The Northrop and NASA team is doing great work, and we look forward to tensioning the remaining layers.”

The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe – Copyright AFP JOSEPH EID

The sunshield is vital for keeping Webb’s infrared-sensing instruments at subzero temperatures, as they scan the universe for the first stars and galaxies, and examine the atmospheres of alien worlds for possible signs of life, reports CTV News Canada.

Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days. Folks may remember that the telescope had to be configured to fold “origami-style” so that it would fit into the nose cone of the Arien rocket. So, like opening an umbrella, the Webb was opened in much the same way, albeit, slower.

When fully deployed, the sunshield will protect the telescope from the Sun’s radiation. It will reach a maximum of approximately 383 Kelvin, or 235 degrees F, while keeping the instruments cold at a minimum of approximately 36K, or around -394 degrees F.

“When I get asked what keeps you up the most at night, it’s the sunshield deployment,” Bill Ochs, project manager for Webb, told reporters ahead of the operation.

The most powerful space telescope ever built, Webb blasted off on December 25, and is now more than halfway to its orbital point, a million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.