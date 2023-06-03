Web traffic shows the rise and rise of OpenAI

ChatGPT creator OpenAI says is freshly released tool for detecting when artificial intelligence authored text rather than a human remains a work in progress and should not be completely relied upon to make the call — © AFP AHMAD AL-RUBAYE

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is now the fastest growing leading website, nearing the one billion user mark in what has been declared as ‘record time’. Here, traffic to OpenAI grew by 54.21 percent in March 2023, which is the largest increase among the world’s leading websites.

ChatGPT is the fastest-growing app of all time. The analysis estimates that ChatGPT had 100 million active users in January, only two months after its launch.

ChatGPT has raked in 847.8 million unique visitors during the month. OpenAI is also responsible for creating DALL-E 2, a popular AI art generator, and Whisper, an automatic speech recognition system.

One factor influencing the surge in users seen for March is the fact that OpenAI’s GPT-4 model was released on March 14, 2023, marketed as ChatGPT Plus and available at a fee in contrast to the freely available GPT-3.

Consequently, OpenAI has jumped 33 positions in the global rankings within just two months

New research has revealed that OpenAI is currently the fastest growing website among the top 50 most visited sites.

Webflow agency VezaDigital has analysed traffic statistics for the top 50 websites with the highest total number of visits in March 2023, based on data from Similarweb. It discovered that openai.com climbed nine positions in the global ranking to number 18.

The website experienced an even bigger leap the month before, when it jumped 24 positions from being the world’s 51st most visited website to ranking at number 27. Every ninth visitor is from the U.S., which remains the website’s main source of traffic.

ChatGPT burst into the spotlight late last year, sparking huge investment but also widespread criticism – Copyright AFP/File Marco BERTORELLO

Stefan Katanic, CEO of Veza Digital tells Digital Journal: “The ChatGPT phenomenon spread like wildfire at the end of 2022 and we expect it to soon break all records of being the fastest ever website to reach 1 billion monthly active users in such an incredibly short space of time.”

Katanic adds: “This is indicative of a clear public interest in AI-powered solutions, which legislators are rushing to regulate before it spirals into unchartered territories, like artwork copyright and ethical challenges. Debates about AI are divisive, but one thing we can probably all agree on is that AI is no longer the future – it is the present”

Looking forwards across the sea of change, Katanic finds: “We believe that AI will play a big role in over 50 percent of businesses in the next five years, as such we are even looking to embrace this technology advancements in our daily operations as well as strategically geo-positioning of our company.”

ChatGPT can generate essays, poems and conversations from the briefest of prompts, and has proved itself capable of passing some tough exams – Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEAL

The high rate of traffic has also seen a data breach. OpenAI recently confirmed a data breach in its system that was caused by a vulnerability in the code’s open-source library, according to the website Security Intelligence.