Wear-Tech’s AI protects the vulnerable, eases healthcare burdens, and provides essential data

As healthcare costs from preventable accidents continue to rise, consumer fear grows, and with good reason. The average person faces higher insurance premiums, an increase in taxes to cover the burden, and, of course, an increase in out-of-pocket expenses for patient care, which are the trickle-down effects of a lack of accident prevention tools. The importance of tackling these issues and more puts a spotlight on solutions that can help minimize accidents for vulnerable populations.

Wear-Tech, founded by Deepak Arora, has created a solution that aims to reduce healthcare costs and provide governments with essential data. Most importantly, its wearable devices can remotely monitor and protect the over 65 million elderly from preventable tragedies.

Wear-Tech’s products utilize features such as Edge AI, local data processing, rapid detection of falls, geofencing breaches and hassle-free wander management to protect vulnerable populations. Additionally, Wear-Tech offers user-friendly mobile applications with intuitive features for easy onboarding, customization, and hazard mapping.

The creation of Wear-Tech’s modern, proprietary technology is powered by their own AI assistant, MAHI.AI. The impetus for its creation was a tragedy in Arora’s own life. Grieving the heart-breaking loss of his toddler daughter, Mahi, in an accident, Arora embarked on a mission to develop a tool to protect children and the elderly. Arora’s Wear-Tech analyzes data to create solutions based on demographics, location, and health conditions. The goal is to enhance products that notify care providers of risk level changes.

This technology also has the potential to enhance existing government awareness efforts by providing real-time data insights. While State governments often resort to reactive solutions, Wear-Tech offers a more active and data-focused approach to solving these problems and protecting vulnerable populations.

Arora explains, “There’s a need for a shift towards leveraging technological advancements to collect real-time data and address concerns like increasing strain on community resources and healthcare costs by allowing efficient resource utilization, management of emergency response, proactively. The government doesn’t have data points today of how many lives were actually lost or saved and what the dollar amount cost savings for healthcare is overall. We can provide that type of data over time.”

Wear-Tech’s solutions also have the potential to enhance emergency response rates by collecting real-time data from wearable devices and analyzing it to identify patterns and trends related to accidents and health emergencies. This data can then be used to inform emergency response efforts by providing insights into areas with higher risk factors and where additional resources may be needed.

Arora shares, “If Wear Tech’s analysis indicates a higher incidence of falls or accidents in a particular area or among a specific demographic group, emergency response teams can be strategically deployed to that location to ensure timely assistance and intervention.” By optimizing resource allocation based on data-driven insights, Wear Tech improves the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response efforts, ultimately saving lives and reducing the severity of injuries.

The benefits of Wear-Tech are far-reaching, but none benefit more than the caregivers and wearers themselves. With caregiver burnout being so prevalent, Wear-Tech allows them to live their lives more freely while offering peace of mind that their loved ones are protected. Arora notes, “That caregiver burden is reduced substantially; they can live their lives, do their chores, go out and about knowing their loved ones are protected. And the ones that benefit the most are the wearers. They rest a little easier and more securely knowing that they are safer and that help will be on the way if needed.”

The impacts of Wear-Tech’s Mahi and MAHI.AI extend beyond accident prevention. They can provide governments with essential data while positively impacting healthcare costs for all; they improve emergency response effectiveness while supporting caregivers. Most of all, Mahi improves the quality of life for wearers.

Visit Wear-Tech or MAHI.AI today to reimagine your or a loved one’s personal health, safety, and independence.