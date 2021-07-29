Washington state county is first in the US to ban new fossil fuel infrastructure

Anacortes Refinery (Marathon), on the north end of March Point southeast of Anacortes, Washington, United States Image - Walter Siegmund CC SA 2..0

Whatcom County Council unanimously passed permanent land-use policies in its July 27 meeting that prohibit the construction of new fossil fuel refineries, coal plants, and shipping facilities in the Cherry Point industrial zone.

Whatcom County is in the far northwest corner of Washington, abutting the Canadian border and the Salish Sea. The county is famous for its raspberry crop, producing nearly 85 percent of the nation’s annual production.

The county is also home to two of the state’s five oil refineries, with BP and Phillips 66 facilities at the Cherry Point complex that refines much of the oil from Canada and Alaska that is then distributed along the US west coast, according to The Guardian.

“There will be no new refineries, they won’t be able to get permits to export their product and while we will still have these dinosaur facilities already here it will be more challenging for them to expand,” said Todd Donovan, who is serving his second term on the council and was a major proponent of the new rule. “The future is clearly in renewable energy.”

According to The Northern Light, the final vote on the the Comprehensive Plan came about after nearly two years of discussion, with various amendments being looked at, revised or discarded.

The BP and Phillips 66 refineries in Ferndale were building new receiving facilities for oil trains to deliver crude from the Bakken shale fields of North Dakota. And with tarsands from Canada coming in, there were plans being made to expand pipeline capacity, reports Inside Climate News.

But the most significant issue was the proposal for a coal export facility at Cherry Point, the last undeveloped bit of shore on a deep-water cove, between a smelter and two oil refineries.

But in 2016, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sided with the local Lummi Nation, saying that it would have destroyed fisheries. The terminal would have brought some of the largest ships afloat into the fishing waters of the Lummi up to 487 times a year to load and unload bulk commodities, principally coal, bound for Asian ports.

Donovan said that people in the county had become increasingly alarmed about the environmental fallout of fossil fuel activity, including impacts upon fisheries and local orca whales.

“We just had our hottest day on record a few days ago, the salmon are disappearing, the glaciers are melting so much that you look at Mount Baker near here and you see bare rock where there used to be ice,” he said. “With all the fires and the heat, people are connecting the dots that this is climate change caused by fossil fuels. It has galvanized them.”

Environmental advocates say it is the first time a local government in the United States has utilized land use law to impose such a broad, permanent ban on fossil fuel development.