Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Warner Brothers Discovery explores merger: report

AFP

Published

While far from certain, a merger between Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount Global could spark further consolidation in the media and entertainment industry
While far from certain, a merger between Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount Global could spark further consolidation in the media and entertainment industry - Copyright AFP GIUSEPPE CACACE
While far from certain, a merger between Warner Brothers Discovery and Paramount Global could spark further consolidation in the media and entertainment industry - Copyright AFP GIUSEPPE CACACE

Warner Brothers Discovery shares slid more than 5 percent Wednesday after reports emerged that the media and entertainment giant is exploring a merger with rival Paramount Global.

Warner Brothers Discovery chief executive David Zaslav met with Paramount Global boss Bob Bakish for several hours to discuss the possibility of merging the companies, Axios reported, citing unnamed sources.

The talks — which took place on Tuesday in New York — were described as preliminary, with the outcome uncertain.

Zaslav has also spoken with Shari Redstone, who owns Paramount’s parent company, about the potential for a deal, Axios reported.

Warner Brothers Discovery brands include CNN, HBO, and its eponymous film studios, while Paramount’s properties include its movie studios of the same name and the CBS broadcasting group.

Zaslav and Bakish discussed ways the companies could build on one another’s strengths, such as by combining their streaming services to better compete with Netflix and Disney+, the report said.

Warner Brothers Discovery had a market value of about $28.4 billion based on its closing share price Wednesday — more than double the roughly $10.3 billion valuation of Paramount Global based on its closing share price.

Warner has hired bankers to explore an acquisition, Axios reported.

A merger of that size could spark further consolidation in the media industry and draw intense scrutiny by US regulators.

In this article:Internet, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Trump Colorado verdict is much more complex than it looks.

Colorado has pushed a button. Let’s see what blows up.

11 hours ago
Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed

Tech & Science

Chinese mourners use AI to digitally resurrect the dead

Seakoo Wu and his wife have joined a growing number of Chinese people turning to AI technology to create lifelike avatars of their departed...

21 hours ago
Online games provide perfect cover for cartels to discreetly sell drugs or find personnel Online games provide perfect cover for cartels to discreetly sell drugs or find personnel

Tech & Science

Online video games, the latest hunting grounds for drug cartels

Narcotics police the world over are sprucing up their video game skills, as cartels go increasingly online to sell drugs and recruit dealers. 

15 hours ago
Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings

World

Illegal mining, smuggling threaten Ghana’s cocoa industry

Along with gold and oil, the cocoa industry is a mainstay of Ghana's economy and foreign currency earnings - Copyright POOL/AFP Dmitry ASTAKHOVKent MensahGhana,...

18 hours ago