Vivek Agrawal on tackling adversity and the need for human intuition

Vivek Agrawal is a 33 year old product manager with a specialty in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Having worked in multiple countries in his career Vivek currently resides in San Francisco, working for Scale AI as a strategic product manager. He is a graduate of the Harvard Business School, where he completed his MBA in 2022, a decision Vivek made after his incredible contributions in malaria research made during his time with The Clinton Foundation. His ultimate goal is to work at the intersection of AI and non profit to help optimize systems and make the world a better place.

There are people in this world who have an innate desire to succeed regardless of the situations they are put in. These people look at adversity as an impediment, a mere stepping stone in their way to success. One of these extraordinary people is AI expert Vivek Agrawal, an individual who has a tenacious desire to advance not only himself, but the world we live in.

Vivek didn’t have to look far for inspiration, “I think my motivation was instilled in me by my mother, since she was able to overcome a lot of adversity throughout her life but still found a way to move on and succeed.” Following in his mother’s footsteps, the 33 year old has used adversity as proof that he was on the right track. “Every impactful leader in the world faced negativity several times in their life because they thought differently or did something that people around them didn’t understand,” notes Vivek.

As an aspiring leader in the realm of product management, he actively looks to the future and what it holds in his field. With the use of AI becoming more ubiquitous, Vivek predicts a boost in future efficiency. “We will be able to spend more time and focus on things that really matter, like use case discovery, customer alignment, solution brainstorming,” he says. Breaking down inefficiencies in the job will only help to promote growth at a faster pace.

Vivek believes that the increased use of AI will have other implications, “the technical bar to hire product managers might go down as these skills become more commonplace in the market.” The hiring process which has become overly automated might ultimately lead to the watering down of the professional pool.

However, there are positive ramifications, says Vivek, “what will differentiate a good product manager is the ability to generate new product ideas which are scalable and cater to the specific use case.” This change in the field will lead to more efficient and higher quality product creation ultimately benefiting both the consumers and companies.

For Vivek himself, the removal of laborious tasks has helped free him up to be more productive. While the technology has not fundamentally altered the way he works, it has been a welcome boost to the San Francisco resident’s overall efficiency. Always looking for ways to continue to push the envelope of what is possible, he appreciates the ability to focus on what is really important in his job.

Vivek has a unique viewpoint on the future of his job sector. He states, “I think AI can help facilitate a lot of the work product managers do, but AI will never really be able to replace a product manager, since a huge part of the job involves critical thinking and understanding what people need.”

For Vivek the role of human intuition is one that is irreplaceable. “As a product manager we wear so many different hats, and have a view of the entire project,” he says. “We understand not only the needs of the consumer, but also how to create high quality products,” Vivek continues, pointing to the very reason he believes AI will never replace the position, only serve as a conduit to productivity.

While Vivek is firmly entrenched in his field with years of experience, the road he has traveled has been filled with bumps along the way. “I think adversity is just a stepping stone to success. My perspective is that adversity and difficult situations always build character,” says Vivek, describing his ability to overcome. “I’ve always had an innate motivation in my life to move forward and persist.” It is this very motivation that has not only helped Vivek on his career path, but makes him particularly well placed to help others.

Part of the process of working in different countries has been facing opposition in a number of ways. At this stage Agrawal is used to different scenarios and has a game plan for how he and others can deal with them. He describes his course of action saying, “first, I suggest dealing with the issue head on. There are certain things always in your control, responding to adversity and letting it affect you personally.” Miscommunications happen all the time, especially in international workplaces, with the blending of so many cultures. Vivek advocates for speaking up in situations where you might be personally offended, to avoid such miscommunications in the future.

“I believe communicating clearly as to what you need, what you deserve, and what is bothering you is half the battle won,” says Vivek. He advises having a clear understanding of your given situation and voicing it properly. “Certain situations can be temporary and solvable but certain other situations can be systemic and plague the culture of the organization.” By gaining a clear picture of what is occurring it saves time and an unnecessary battle.

Despite being young in age, Vivek Agrawal is wise beyond his years. Due in part to his willingness to put himself in difficult situations in multiple countries, Vivek has gained a seasoned understanding of people. Each day he strives to pass on his knowledge, hoping to affect change on a global level, but also locally. Vivek skillfully uses his knowledge of people to help manage and produce top level solutions for major companies. His advanced knowledge of AI has him perfectly situated on the precipice of the future.