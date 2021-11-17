Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Virtual visas: Barbados says to open first 'metaverse' embassy

Tiny Caribbean nation Barbados has laid claim to establishing what it says will be the first diplomatic embassy in the metaverse.

Published

Virtual visas: Barbados says to open first 'metaverse' embassy
Barbados, shown in this file photo, plans to open an embassy in the metaverse - Copyright AFP Daniel ROLAND
Barbados, shown in this file photo, plans to open an embassy in the metaverse - Copyright AFP Daniel ROLAND

Tiny Caribbean nation Barbados has laid claim to establishing what it says will be the first diplomatic embassy in the metaverse — a virtual reality version of the internet.

The announcement was sparse on details, but Barbados said this week that clients would be able to get consular services virtually once the project is up and running.

Authorities on the island of just under 300,000 people did not offer a start date, but noted they have signed a deal with metaverse platform Decentraland and are finalizing agreements with two others.

Metaverse has become a buzzword for the future of the internet, especially since social media giant Facebook has made a multi-billion-dollar push to build the digital world where people feel as if they are face-to-face using virtual reality technology.

“Barbados looks forward to welcoming the world in its metaverse embassy,” said Senator Jerome Walcott, the nation’s foreign minister.

Barbados, which has moved to become a republic and withdraw Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, said it would maintain physical embassies as well.

“In some ways, it’s super cutting edge and innovative. In other ways, they just happen to be the first movers, and good for them, but everyone’s going in this direction,” said Rabindra Ratan, a Michigan State University associate professor of media and information.

“It’s kind of like having a new type of website, except this website exists in a three-dimensional space that feels a bit embodied and you can access it through a virtual reality headset,” he added.

Barbados’ announcement and its enthusiasm for the trendy technology is also a tool for the small nation to have a voice in the diplomatic arena, its political leaders noted.

In a similar tech-embracing vein, the Central American country of El Salvador adopted bitcoin as its official currency alongside the dollar in October.

As for the metaverse, it already exists in some forms, like the virtual worlds linked to video game platforms, such as Roblox.

But the world’s largest social network, which renamed its parent company “Meta,” is betting big on the idea and has announced plans to hire 10,000 people in Europe to work on building it.

In this article:Barbados, Metaverse, metaverse embassy
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

The advanced and persistent threat looming over technology resells

Threat actors continue to misuse legitimate services to help their campaigns evade detection.

2 hours ago

Life

Op-Ed: Well, surprise, surprise — Healthy urban environments are well, healthy!

This astounding revelation has finally been put into a functional form and allowed into mass media. Perhaps it snuck in while nobody was looking.

15 hours ago
Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster

World

Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand mine disaster

The 2010 Pike River Mine disaster was one of New Zealand's worst industrial accidents - Copyright POOL/AFP/File IAIN MCGREGOREleven years after a New Zealand...

17 hours ago
In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Life

In her quiet way, Jill Biden reinvents role of US first lady

Jill Biden promotes Covid vaccines and takes part in political rallies -- but only when her college professor schedule allows.

15 hours ago