Viney Khokar enhances enterprise IT systems through cloud automation

Viney Khokar, a principal engineer in cloud automation at SAP, emphasizes the evolving nature of technology in business. “For years, I have witnessed this industry change. The shift to cloud automation is transforming how businesses operate. It’s also changing how digital users interact with technology, and it truly amazes me,” he says.

With over 20 years of IT experience, Viney Khokar has developed his career through education and professional certifications. He holds a Master’s in Computer Application from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi, and is certified as a Red Hat Certified Engineer (RHCE) and a Google Cloud Platform Associate Cloud Engineer.

Khokar has gained valuable experience at major companies like SAP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where he has assisted businesses in updating their technology systems. His practical experience has kept him current with technological advancements and helped him contribute meaningfully to the field.

Enhancing team collaboration with cloud automation solutions

Cloud automation helps businesses manage their computer systems more efficiently, reducing manual work and enabling smoother operations. Khokar’s work focuses on improving how organizations handle their technology by developing and maintaining automation tasks for multiple teams across SAP lines of business.

“I see the importance of cloud automation when I notice how manual processes slow down business operations,” Khokar says. “We focus on creating adaptive systems that change with business needs. We also enhance workflow and streamline various computer systems using tools like Jenkins, Ansible, and Terraform.”

As automation becomes more common, experts predict that most new business systems will utilize cloud-based platforms by 2025. Khokar contributes to this transition by designing and implementing automation solutions. He collaborates with application development and infrastructure teams to create and maintain automation tasks, such as developing Terraform code to automate infrastructure provisioning and writing Bash and Python scripts to improve operational efficiency.

“Cloud automation allows us to treat infrastructure as code,” Khokar explains. “This enables teams within a company to collaborate more effectively.” His expertise in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices ensures consistent operation of computer systems across different environments supported by SAP.

Keeping computer systems secure

Securing cloud systems has become more crucial as they grow more intricate, prompting Khokar to integrate security into the automation process.

“Security needs to be an integral part of how we set up our systems,” he says. He collaborates with security teams to implement necessary safeguards, using tools like HashiCorp Packer to build secure and hardened operating system images.

This trend reflects current industry practices. A recent report shows that 89% of businesses now prioritize automating security in their cloud strategies, recognizing its importance in managing risks.

The human role in automated systems

Khokar emphasizes that human expertise remains crucial despite the focus on automation. “Automation doesn’t replace human intelligence; it enhances it,” he says. “Our role is shifting from manual tasks to designing more advanced systems.”

Khokar believes that sharing his knowledge with others is essential for building a strong future for the industry. He regularly conducts training sessions to improve his team’s skills in automation technologies. Inspired by his mentors and teachers, Khokar wants to pass on this tradition to aspiring cloud technologists. His collaboration and guidance help his team stay adept in the challenging field of technology. He teaches technical skills and how to handle the associated pressures emotionally and mentally.

Khokar on the role of cloud technology in the future of business

Khokar sees new possibilities as cloud automation continues to develop. “We’re moving toward systems that can predict and solve problems independently,” he explains. “Imagine computer systems that can spot issues before they happen and fix them automatically.”

This idea aligns with his current projects, which explore new ways to manage cloud systems. Khokar works with advanced technologies like SAP HANA on the Google Cloud Platform with Red Hat Pacemaker clusters.

Industry forecasts suggest that by 2026, most businesses will combine human skills with artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operations. Khokar’s work supports this trend, helping computer systems perform better and more cost-effectively. “Cloud technology is becoming central to business operations. We must ensure these systems are smart, effective, and dependable.”

From Khokar’s early work with open-source systems to his current role at SAP, his career highlights the impact of skill and progress in business technology. As more companies adopt these technologies, the changes led by professionals will likely continue influencing how businesses operate in the coming years.