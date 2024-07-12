Connect with us

Video surveillance’s role in keeping visitors safe at the Paris Olympics

These surveillance systems provide real-time monitoring of public spaces, critical infrastructure, and traffic.

France will hold snap elections just weeks before the Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics: — © AFP Niharika KULKARNI
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has recently shared his thoughts on security at this years’ Olympics, emphasizing the importance of keeping spectators secure and at the same time, by not making them feel like they are on a form of lockdown.

This is a balance that Coe is confident Paris will get right. He said: “The best way to discuss security is actually never to discuss it. My absolute assumption is that all the right people and all the right agencies will be focusing on all the right issues in Paris. The big challenge of course, is to be proportionate as well, because the basis of the Games is to be a host city that opens its arms in welcome to over 200 countries. So the challenge is keeping everybody safe and secure, but not have people feeling that they’re in lockdown city – it’s never easy.”

How likely is the former Conservative Party MP on this occasion? Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks, believes that when it comes to large outdoor events, such as the Olympics, event organizers can implement AI-powered video surveillance to help with real-time monitoring of public spaces, critical infrastructure, and traffic.

This means for Coe to reach his level of confidence; the appropriate equipment needs to be purchased.

Drako sees advantages in enhanced security and rapid response with AI-powered video surveillance systems. Other advantages include technological integration and cost efficiency.

Drako states that the role of artificial intelligence in video surveillance “is quickly evolving, enhancing security and productivity.”

This is due to “Technological innovation, event organizers can now implement surveillance systems and AI-powered video surveillance tools for large outdoor events such as the Paris Olympics.”

Extolling the advantages, Drako says: “These surveillance systems provide real-time monitoring of public spaces, critical infrastructure, and traffic. This enables law enforcement to respond rapidly to unsafe situations by alerting event personnel of suspicious activity as it happens.”

In terms of upgrade, the industry insider proposes: “Standard legacy security camera systems can easily be enhanced with cloud AI capabilities without absorbing the cost of buying an entirely new system. These capabilities provide critical information to organizers, including alerting when long lines are forming and more personnel is needed, which traffic flows need to be redirected, and more.”

In terms of his own company’s offerings, Drako states: “As a global leader in cloud video surveillance, Eagle Eye Networks helps cities support their on-site personnel team through sophisticated AI-powered analytics so crowds can safely enjoy the summer games alerting when long lines are forming and more personnel is needed, which traffic flows need to be redirected, and more.”

In this article:Biometrics, Connected intelligent video surveillance, Olympics, recordings, video camera
Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

