Utterly adorable ‘chocolate frog’ species found in New Guinea

There are lots of brown tree frogs, like this southern brown tree frog (Litoria ewingi) found in Melbourne, Australia. But wait till you see the chocolate tree frog! Image by Matt from Melbourne, Australia CC SA 2.0

A potentially new species of tree frog has been discovered in New Guinea, and for starters, it’s not the typical green of its relatives. Instead, this creature sports a beautiful chocolate brown.skin.

Researchers from Griffith University and Queensland Museum in Australia have dubbed the frog Litoria mira. Litoria is the genus of the common tree frog, and mira means strange or surprised in Latin, Science Alert reports.

“The closest known relative of Litoria mira is the Australian green tree frog. Litoria caerulea. The two species look similar except one is usually green, while the new species usually has a lovely chocolate coloring,” Paul Oliver of the Centre for Planetary Health and Food Security and Queensland Museum, who described the discovery in a co-authored paper in the journal the Australian Journal of Zoology said in a statement.

“What’s a little surprising about this discovery is that the well-known and common green tree frog of Australia has a long-overlooked relative living in the lowland rainforests of New Guinea,” said Oliver, reports Science Alert. Litoria caerulea – Green Tree Frog, female. Darwin, Northern Territory. Image – Bidgee CC MSA 3.0

The green and chocolate tree frogs may share a common ancestry

Scientists say the chocolate frogs and common Australian green tree frogs’ shared a common ancestry and habitat when Australia and New Guinea were a mere 150 kilometers (80 nautical miles) apart and were once connected by a land bridge when the planet was colder and the sea levels lower. about 5.3 to 2.6 million years ago, CNN reports.

This suggests there was intermingling between species in the two regions, with some, including the common green tree frog – living happily in both Australia and New Guinea. But there is a great difference in the frog’s ranges and the climate in those areas.

In New Guinea they’re mostly located in the rainforest and lowlands, while in Northern Australia they’re predominantly found in the savannah. “Our study is the first to present phylogenetic and phylogeographic data for a nominal frog taxon occurring across these two regions,” the team wrote in their new paper.

“And it provides evidence for both established and novel biogeographic hypotheses and, as we will argue, recognition of a previously undescribed species.”

“Resolving the biotic interchange between these two regions is critical to understanding how the rainforest and savannah habitat types have expanded and contracted over [the] time of both,” Oliver said. The newly discovered chocolate tree frog.

Confusion over whether Australian tree frogs belong in the genus Litoria

Researchers in 2016 split Litoria into several separate genera, finding that the common green tree frog should actually be under Ranoidea. This is really strange because Litoria is a genus of the Pelodryadidae family, also known as Australian treefrogs.

The frogs are found in the region of Australia and New Guinea. and have also been introduced to New Caledonia, Guam, New Zealand, and Vanuatu. But, not everyone agrees with this conclusion, citing missing data in the genetic analysis that led to this conclusion, and the researchers of this new study have continued to call the species they investigated Litoria, rather than Ranoidea.

And you have to keep in mind that there are over 215 species of brown tree frogs in the Pelodryadidae family which contains both Litoria and Ranoidea, and there are plenty which aren’t bright green.