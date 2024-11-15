Utilising AI to transform the business in 2025

EU finance ministers have been divided over reforming spending rules since the European Commission's proposal earlier this year - Copyright AFP Joseph Prezioso

How are companies using artificial intelligence today and to what extent is this likely to transform into 2025? To help answer these questions is Chris Scheels, VP of Product Marketing at security analytics firm Gurucul.

Scheels considers how AI, automation, and advanced insider threat detection strategies are set to reshape cybersecurity. This includes measures to help companies to bridge the skills gap and combat increasingly complex threats.

Prediction #1: Organizations will increasing turn to AI to power improved security posture.

AI-powered threat hunting will play a crucial role in detecting and responding to advanced threats. As AI models continue to evolve, they will be able to identify sophisticated attacks that traditional methods might miss. By automating routine tasks and recommending effective response strategies, AI can significantly reduce the impact of security incidents and improve overall security posture.

Prediction #2: Automation becomes a must in SecOps.

The increasing volume and complexity of data necessitate automation in security operations. By optimizing data ingestion and leveraging advanced machine learning models, organizations can efficiently analyze critical data, detect emerging threats and automate routine tasks. This allows our security teams to focus on high-priority incidents, reducing response times and minimizing potential damage.

Prediction #3: Insider threats will prompt the need for a new approach

Insider threats pose a significant and growing risk to organizations. As the threat landscape evolves, enterprises need to rethink traditional security approaches and consider a more holistic approach that encompasses both external and internal threats. By understanding the nuances of insider threats and their potential impact, enterprises can develop effective strategies to mitigate risk and protect sensitive information.

To effectively address insider threats in 2025, organizations will need to adopt advanced technologies and strategies. A key focus will be on strengthening identity-centric defenses and implementing sophisticated detection methodologies. By investing in these areas, organizations can better protect their sensitive information and minimize the risk of insider-related breaches.

Prediction #4: Insider threats will branch out to more industries.

Historically, financial service organizations have been a primary target for insider threats due to the high value of their assets and potential for fraud. However, as the digital landscape expands, other industries are becoming increasingly vulnerable. This includes sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, and critical infrastructure, where sensitive data and operational continuity are paramount. As a result, these industries are now investing more in insider threat detection and response solutions to protect their valuable assets.

Prediction #5: The skills gap will drive MSSP growth.

A continued and increased demand for managed security services from small and mid-sized businesses will continue in 2025. A significant factor driving this growth is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. This makes these organizations more vulnerable to cyberattacks, including ransomware. As cyber threats evolve and become increasingly sophisticated, the need for managed security solutions will remain strong.