Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Utah parenting vlogger sentenced to prison for child abuse

AFP

Published

Ruby Franke, 42, had already pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced on Tuesday to one-to-15 years in prison on each charge
Ruby Franke, 42, had already pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced on Tuesday to one-to-15 years in prison on each charge - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP SCOTT OLSON
Ruby Franke, 42, had already pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced on Tuesday to one-to-15 years in prison on each charge - Copyright GETTY IMAGES/AFP SCOTT OLSON

A Utah mother-of-six who doled out parenting advice on a popular YouTube channel has been sentenced to prison for abusing her children, holding two of them in conditions prosecutors likened to concentration camps.

Ruby Franke, 42, pleaded guilty in December to four counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced on Tuesday to one-to-15 years in prison on each charge.

Franke’s business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, 54, whom she described as her “mentor,” received the same sentence.

Beginning in 2015, Franke ran a since-deleted YouTube channel called “8 Passengers” which provided parenting advice. She would later feature on a YouTube channel run by Hildebrandt after separating from her husband.

Utah prosecutor Eric Clarke said Franke and Hildebrandt held two of the children, then aged nine and 11, in a “concentration camp-like setting.”

“The children were regularly denied food, water, beds to sleep in, and virtually all forms of entertainment,” Clarke said. “They were isolated from others, and were hidden when people came to visit the house.

“They were also forced to do manual labor outdoors in the extreme summer heat, at times without shoes or socks,” the prosecutor said. “Both children had extensive physical injuries from the abuse that required hospitalization.”

Clarke also said the children were emotionally abused, “to the extent that each believed, to some degree, that they deserved what was being done to them.

Eventually, the older one “had the courage” to run away and ask a neighbor to call the police, Clarke said, adding “Heaven knows how much longer they could have survived in that situation.”

Franke apologized for her actions at her sentencing hearing before Judge John Walton.

“I was led to believe that this world was an evil place filled with cops who control, hospitals that injure, government agencies that brainwash, church leaders who lie and lust, husbands who refuse to protect and children who need abuse,” she said.

She said her paranoia “culminated into criminal activity for which I stand before you today ready to take accountability.”

Franke and Hildebrandt will serve a minimum of four years in prison but their exact prison terms will be decided by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole.

In this article:Abuse, Children, Justice, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march Scorsese told a packed press conference that he was upbeat about the future of big-screen entertainment, even with small-screen diversions on the march

Entertainment

Directors should ‘control’ tech, not fear it: Scorsese

US cinema legend Martin Scorsese said directors should harness technology to serve their "voice."

19 hours ago
Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny" Dozens of people gathered outside the Russian embassy in London carrying signs in English and Russian saying: "Stop Putin", "Assassins" and "We are Navalny"

World

Op-Ed: Navalny — Suddenly he’s a ‘cause’ for the West? Do tell.

Navalny made a pest of himself in prison by asking for kangaroos and other knickknacks.

49 mins ago
Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023 Smoke rises from the chimneys of the Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon on September 14, 2023

Business

Seeking efficiency: AI can help to drive down manufacturing waste

To address this issue, it has turned its sights to the future, opting for an innovative Artificial Intelligence.

19 hours ago
Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine

World

Eleven Ukraine children returned from Russia

Oleksandr (L), 16, who was kept at a state boarding school in Russian-occupied Lugansk, hugs his aunt Viktoria, 47, after he crossed the border...

17 hours ago