Using technology to modernize tech recruiting: InfoTechID’s Aaron Hutchings and Nakul Kapadia

Image by inspiring.team on Shutterstock

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Despite the advancements in technology, the tech recruiting landscape has long struggled with inefficiencies — one of those peculiar ironies. And despite advancements in tech recruitment tools, the process still remains unrefined. Whether large-scale job boards or recruitment agencies, traditional platforms often lack the ability to connect the right job candidate with the right job opportunity. Nakul Kapadia and Aaron Hutchings, co-founders of InfoTechID, have taken their combined decades of experience in the industry to tackle those challenges and lack of nuance, head-on.

“Tech recruitment has become a battle of keywords, leaving both employers and talent frustrated by inaccurate matches,” says Hutchings. Many general job platforms fail to capture the complexity of a Tech candidate’s skill set. “Hiring managers end up sifting through stacks of resumes that only tell half the story. And that’s where things get tricky — how do you assess depth of expertise from a single keyword or bullet point on a resume?” That’s where InfoTechID’s solution comes in, bringing clarity and precision to the hiring process.

The gaps in traditional recruitment

General recruitment platforms operate on a keyword-based system, a dated model that struggles to evaluate the nuances of technical expertise. Kapadia explains, “You post a job on LinkedIn or Dice, and within hours, you get a flood of applications. But the problem is, you don’t know how recently those candidates have worked with a particular technology or what their actual competency is. They may check a box on paper but lack the real-world experience you need.”

InfoTechID’s founders realized that the industry needed a more nuanced approach that focused on skill relevancy, depth of expertise, and team dynamics. “Current search systems only allow you to search individual aspects of a person by keywords, rather than offering a streamlined, intelligent search that captures their overall knowledge, skills, and the contextual application of each — elements that collectively form their tech talent profile,” explains Hutchings.

Rather than the conventional automated resume screening tools that often eliminate qualified candidates due to overly strict keyword filters, InfoTech ID’s platform replaces the resumes with comprehensive, interactive digital profiles. This allows hiring managers to get a multifaceted view of candidates’ experiences and capabilities.

The profile aspect offers a detailed view of a candidate’s specific skills, experience, and most recent work. Unlike traditional profiles, it moves beyond static resumes and into dynamic presentations of what candidates have accomplished. This focus allows employers to quickly evaluate the relevance of a candidate’s skills.

One of the most innovative features of InfoTechID is the Team Hire function. Hutchings explains, “We allow entire teams to stay together. If a group of engineers or developers is laid off, they can present themselves as a cohesive unit for hire.” Rather than building a team piecemeal, which takes time and money, a company can hire a cohesive team from the outset — saving time and money on onboarding and integration.

“If you have ever been part of the hiring process, you know the back and forth interactions that take their toll. Not to mention, when you are looking at 10 different resumes, it can be extremely difficult to differentiate between one candidate and another,” Kapadia notes. “Our platform makes the process efficient and transparent by making it easy to see side-by-side comparisons of the talent and allows for streamlined communication and feedback between all the stakeholders in real-time.”

The platform also provides much more than a simple checklist. InfoTech’s ID comparison tool allows hiring managers to weigh refined criteria that aren’t easily captured from a typical resume, like complementary skill sets or recent industry experience. “The days of printing out resumes and scribbling notes in the margins are over,” Hutchings adds with a smile. “We’re digitizing that process in a way that benefits everyone involved.”

Addressing the talent shift post-tech layoffs

Because tech layoffs have been happening more regularly, a number of companies find themselves navigating unfamiliar territory. Qualified technology professionals are available, but companies are unclear on how to evaluate them adequately and fairly amidst the churn. InfoTechID’s solution is designed to bridge this gap by offering a precise, data-driven approach to matching displaced teams or individuals with new opportunities.

As Kapadia notes, “The pace of technological change has rendered the traditional recruiting model ineffective. Skills like Python or JavaScript might be ubiquitous, but the depth and recency of someone’s experience with those systems matters immensely. We’ve built a platform that allows hiring managers to get to the heart of what really matters — what candidates can do right now, not what they did five years ago.”

Looking ahead: The future of tech recruiting

The tech industry is evolving, and Hutchings and Kapadia are forward-thinking in their approach to shaping the future of recruiting. “We’re moving away from keyword-based searches and toward more intelligent, targeted systems that really understand the complexities of the roles we’re hiring for and eliminate bias,” says Hutchings. “It’s not just about filling vacancies — it’s about building teams that are positioned to grow and innovate.”

“Similarly,” Hutchings notes, “job seekers face the same limitations, allowing searches only by individual elements like title or skill, rather than offering an intelligent search that connects positions with their complete knowledge profile, not just based on keywords.”

As a company with a scalable business model, a solution to a well-defined industry problem, and a team of experienced founders who know the space inside and out, InfoTechID presents a clear opportunity for investors. With their platform, companies can find the right talent faster, more efficiently, and with greater precision; therefore, in the long run, reducing the costs associated with poor hires.

“The stakes are high for companies especially when it comes to their technology hires. By putting the power back in the hands of hiring managers and job seekers, we’re reshaping the recruiting industry,” Kapadia concludes. “The tools we’re building not only streamline the process but ensure that the right talent gets matched with the right opportunities — every time.”

To learn more, visit www.infotechid.com.