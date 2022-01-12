Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

US to hold largest-ever offshore wind farm auction next month

The US government announced it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms.

Published

US to hold largest-ever offshore wind farm auction next month
Only one offshore wind farm is currently fully operational in the United States: the Block Island Wind Farm, pictured, which was completed at the end of 2016 off the state of Rhode Island and capable of producing 30 megawatts - Copyright AFP/File Yuki IWAMURA
Only one offshore wind farm is currently fully operational in the United States: the Block Island Wind Farm, pictured, which was completed at the end of 2016 off the state of Rhode Island and capable of producing 30 megawatts - Copyright AFP/File Yuki IWAMURA

The US government announced Wednesday it will auction more than 480,000 acres off the coasts of New York and New Jersey to build wind farms as part of its campaign to supply renewable energy to more than 10 million homes by 2030.

Offshore wind developers will bid February 23 on six areas in the New York Bight — the most lots ever offered in a single auction — which could generate between 5.6 to seven gigawatts of energy, enough to power two million homes, the Interior Department said.

“We are at an inflection point for domestic offshore wind energy development. We must seize this moment — and we must do it together,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

The auction will be the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration aims to build as many as to seven major offshore wind farms and review plans for at least 16 others along the US coasts.

The effort is part of Washington’s fight against climate change, and the Biden administration says the wind investment would cut 78 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions and create tens of thousands of jobs.

The auction comes after the state governments of New York and New Jersey announced plans to install 16 gigawatts of offshore wind power by 2035, the largest such commitment in the country, the Interior Department said.

Only one offshore wind farm is currently fully operational in the United States: the Block Island Wind Farm, completed at the end of 2016 off the state of Rhode Island and capable of producing 30 megawatts.

In this article:Energy, United States, Wind
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

55 mins ago
Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements Report lists 670 European firms with links to Israel settlements

World

Crime wave grips Arabs in Israel 'by the throat'

Sami Abu Shamsia's wrists were swathed in bandages covering wounds he says were inflicted by mobsters who kidnapped him.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were the highest ever recorded

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were “the hottest ever recorded by humans,” according to a report.

13 hours ago
North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test North Korea says Kim Jong Un oversaw hypersonic missile test

World

North Korea's Kim urges more 'military muscle' after hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches Tuesday's missile test through binoculars - Copyright AFP WILLIAM WESTCat BartonKim Jong Un personally oversaw the successful...

18 hours ago