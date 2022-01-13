Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses

The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Joe Bide, blocking his Covid vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses.

Published

US Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test mandate for businesses
The US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses - Copyright POOL/AFP Ben STANSALL
The US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses - Copyright POOL/AFP Ben STANSALL

The US Supreme Court delivered a blow to President Joe Biden on Thursday, blocking his Covid vaccine-or-test mandate for large businesses.

In a divided ruling, the nation’s highest court allowed a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding to go ahead.

But the court’s six conservative justices ruled against Biden’s bid announced in September to make Covid vaccinations or weekly testing compulsory at companies that employ 100 workers or more.

The three liberal justices dissented.

The vaccination mandate for health care workers was approved in a 5-4 vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, both conservatives, joining the three liberals.

In this article:covid, President Joe Biden, Vaccine
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

Op-Ed: Baby cheetahs for sale on Facebook? Google search, too? End this, right now

I honestly dread to think how many animals could have been trafficked and abused this way. It’d be a huge number.

18 hours ago
What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

World

What next for Prince Andrew? US sex assault lawsuit explained

Britain's Prince Andrew is stuck between a rock and a hard place: He either settles out of court or endures a grilling by lawyers...

20 hours ago
Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

World

Meta-works: Online universe becomes lab for real-life products

Online platforms that are precursors of the metaverse vision for the internet's future are already serving as workrooms to develop products.

13 hours ago
Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

World

Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery

Russian animal rescuers were fighting for the life of an Amur tiger cub who had been found dying from exhaustion and frostbite.

3 hours ago