Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes

Published

US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes
A Verizon crew updates a cell tower to handle the 5G network in Orem, Utah in December 2019 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER
A Verizon crew updates a cell tower to handle the 5G network in Orem, Utah in December 2019 - Copyright AFP/File GREG BAKER

US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&amp;T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment.

The two companies said Saturday they are reviewing the request.

The US rollout of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns about potential interference with the devices planes use to measure altitude.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent Friday to AT&amp;T and Verizon, two of the country’s biggest telecom operators. 

The US letter asked the companies to “continue to pause introducing commercial C-Band service” — the frequency range used for 5G — “for an additional short period of no more than two weeks beyond the currently scheduled deployment date of January 5.” 

Asked by AFP for comment, Verizon spokesman Rich Young replied, “We’ve received the government’s letter after 6 pm on New Year’s Eve. We’re in the process of reviewing it.”

AT&amp;T also said it was reviewing the government request.

In the letter, the US officials assure the companies that 5G service will be able to begin “as planned in January with certain exceptions around priority airports.”

The officials say their priority has been “to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist.”

Last February, Verizon and AT&amp;T were authorized to start using 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands as of December 5, after obtaining licenses worth tens of billions of dollars.

But when Airbus and Boeing raised their concerns about possible interference with airplanes’ radio altimeters — which can operate at the same frequencies — the launch date was pushed back to January.

The FAA requested further information about the instruments, and it issued directives limiting the use of altimeters in certain situations, which sparked airline fears over the potential costs.

When Verizon and AT&amp;T wrote to federal authorities in November to confirm their intention to start deploying 5G in January, they said they would take extra precautions beyond those required by US law until July 2022 while the FAA completes its investigation.

The conflict between 5G networks and aircraft equipment led French authorities to recommend switching off mobile phones with 5G on planes in February.

France’s civil aviation authority said interference from a signal on a nearby frequency to the radio altimeter could cause “critical” errors during landing.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Life

Op-Ed: When was the last time you were killed and eaten by a cannabis user? – The current state of hysteria about weed

Legalization and decriminalization didn’t just happen for no reason. It was the right response to a truly chronic non-problem.

22 hours ago

World

Covid clouds world New Year party

The world began ushering in 2022 on Friday after another tumultuous and pandemic-ridden year capped by new restrictions and soaring case numbers.

21 hours ago
Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel Over 2,000 flights cancelled as Omicron hits holiday travel

World

Nearly 20,000 flights have been canceled in U.S. since Christmas Eve and the bad news is not over yet

Travelers walk to a security check point at LaGuardia Airport in New York, on December 24, 2021 - Copyright ANONYMOUS/AFP HandoutAirlines thought their pandemic...

17 hours ago

World

Covid clouds world's New Year party

The world ushered in 2022 on Saturday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring Covid.

14 hours ago