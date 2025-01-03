US court blocks Biden-era net neutrality rules

President-elect Donald Trump is is not expected to champion regulation aimed preventing internet service providers from abusing their power over users - Copyright AFP Lou BENOIST

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that US regulators overstepped their authority by reinstating “net neutrality” rules governing internet service providers, dealing a blow to the Biden administration.

In a published opinion, the appellate court in the state of Ohio said an order last year by the Federal Communications Commission “resurrected the FCC’s heavy-handed regulatory regime.”

The battle over how much control US regulators should have over service providers has been going on for years. Under President Joe Biden, the FCC expanded its oversight.

“This order — issued during the Biden administration — undoes the order issued during the first Trump administration, which undid the order issued during the Obama administration, which undid orders issued during the Bush and Clinton administrations,” the court said in its opinion.

Net neutrality advocates argue that internet service is a vital utility in modern life and that companies providing it should be regulated to stop abuses such as giving speed advantages to those who pay more.

Net Neutrality rules prohibit internet service providers from blocking, slowing down, or charging extra for the internet content and applications their broadband customers choose, according to internet rights group Free Press.

Internet service giants have fought against being regulated, arguing they should be left to run their businesses as they see fit.

The court sided with internet service providers, saying the FCC lacks statutory authority “to impose its desired net-neutrality policies.”

Matt Wood, Vice President of Policy at Free Press denounced Thursday’s decision, saying it will let the FCC under the Trump administration to “abdicate its responsibility to protect internet users against unscrupulous business practices.”

“It’s rich to think of Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s hand-picked FCC chairman characterizing light-touch broadband rules as heavy-handed regulation, while scheming to force carriage of viewpoints favorable to Trump on the nation’s broadcast airwaves and social media sites.”