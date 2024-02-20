Upskill your sales with an AI 101 course

Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

With the rapid advance of AI technology, the next decade of innovation in the online sales industry may be driven by how well companies can leverage increasingly sophisticated AI platforms. The technology is developing so quickly that it has begun to outstrip the understanding of sales professionals. Experts who have had their fingers on the pulse of the industry for decades have watched the future suddenly rush ahead of them. This opens opportunities for new professionals, whole new companies, or those determined veterans to once again prove why they’re on top.

Whatever the case, a course in the potential of AI in the sales industry couldn’t hurt. More than one AI sales course is available online, but your time is valuable, so you should know what you want to learn before jumping into the wrong course. Here’s some of what you want to master.

AI for email and messaging

You’ve probably been using AI to help you write messages without knowing it, as predictive messaging is becoming increasingly standard in email platforms and texting. If you’ve ever used a suggested response or let predictive text fill in the next word, you’ve already started to use this technology. A full AI Email Assistant is taken to its logical conclusion. A well-made AI will look at your emails to learn how you like to communicate and match this with your corporate voice to help you say what you want, but better, faster, and more confidently. It can also parse incoming emails to highlight important information so you don’t overlook anything.

AI for meeting prep

As long as the AI parses emails for important information, it can parse previous emails and your past notes to bring you all the important information for that upcoming meeting right when needed. This feature alone can save hours of trudging through old data, and it’s all the better if the AI can format and present the data with the kind of error-immune precision that computers have always specialized in. With all the time you save, you can toss in more of the creative flare that distinguishes you from your peers. You’ll be prepped for the best meeting of your life in half the time, and you’ll skip the stress.

AI for prospecting

Making sales is about finding opportunities, and the unblinking eye of the AI might see something you’d miss. This is an extra tool every sales professional will want in their company. AI can do more than watch incoming and outgoing communications. It can also search social media and comment sections all over the internet to identify people discussing the problems your company solves or the needs your business can fulfill. There’s just no replacing this tool. It’s already revolutionizing how the industry operates.

AI for summarizing and reporting

Most importantly, for some, a great AI is a perfect historian. The AI will be able to masterfully allocate and analyze more statistics and figures than any human mind could count in a year, and it can also set it against meeting notes and summaries of sales calls. Putting numbers alongside real-world applications is one of the most surprising and impressive things AI can do. Don’t sleep on it.

Find the best AI course for you

Finally, the best AI sales course will cover the above things and more, not just in the abstract but in the application. Find a course tied directly to excellent AI platforms, giving you specific solutions that you can put to work immediately. Just knowing what AI can do isn’t enough. It’s time to put it to use, and sooner is better.