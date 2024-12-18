Unexpected ways AI is revolutionizing daily tasks

Smart home technology. Image by Tim Sandle

A new study highlights the unexpected ways AI is transforming everyday tasks, focusing on how the technology is helping to make them more efficient and convenient. Research forecasts that 45 percent of grocery shopping activities will be handled by AI within five years.

In particular, smart AI integration in retail and homes can reduce food waste by 30 percent through precise demand forecasting and expiration monitoring.

The research comes from ZeroBounce, and it reveals how AI quietly helps in everyday tasks. This shows how the technology aligns with the modern home and workspace. Highlights from the research have been extracted by Digital Journal.

Grocery Shopping – Smart Grocery Shopping with AI

With the power of AI-powered apps, consumers can get tailored grocery lists, price comparisons, and real-time stock updates. For example:

• Research shows that AI could reduce grocery prices by up to 20 percent through optimized inventory and logistics.

• Within five years, an estimated 45 percent of grocery shopping tasks will be automated, thanks to AI’s ability to predict consumer needs with uncanny accuracy.

Dish Washing – Efficient Cleaning Made Easy

Modern dishwashers are making household chores smarter by assessing dish types and quantities and then automatically adjusting water temperature, pressure, and cycle duration for the best clean. Trends indicate:

• Within the next five years, automation is expected to take over 33 percent of dishwashing tasks, making everyday life more convenient.

• The dishwasher industry is projected to reach a revenue of $14.9 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 7.1 percent, driven by the increasing demand for automated home appliances.

Cooking – Intelligent Meal Prep

AI-driven cooking systems enhance kitchen efficiency and sustainability by helping chefs optimize menu planning, forecast ingredient needs, and reduce food waste. AI can even factor in external conditions, like weather or local events, that might affect ingredient availability or customer demand. In relation to this:

• Research shows that integrating AI-based systems to track waste could cut food waste by up to 30 percent within just one year.

• 32 percent of cooking tasks are set to be automated in the coming years, making the kitchen much more efficient and user-friendly.

Laundry – Smarter Fabric Care

The integration of AI in washers and dryers ensures that detergent use and cycle settings are personalized, improving overall laundry care. Washing machine producers (Samsung, LG) state that by tailoring wash parameters to fabric specifics, AI machines ensure more efficient and gentle processes, extending garment life and reducing environmental impact. Smart machines also estimate energy and water consumption, improving efficiency.

• Automation is expected to handle 29 percent of laundry tasks in the next five years, making laundry care more convenient and efficient.

Pet Care – Simplified Health and Feeding

Advanced pet care devices, including smart feeders and activity monitors, are transforming how we care for our pets by automating feeding schedules and tracking health. Research from the American Veterinary Medical Association highlights that more veterinarians are adopting AI tools for diagnostic imaging and managing medical records.

• With these innovations, it is projected that 21% of pet care tasks will be automated in the next five years, enhancing both convenience and the quality of care for pets.

Commenting on the findings to Digital Journal Liviu Tanase, CEO at ZeroBounce says: “AI is turning everyday chores into effortless experiences—whether it’s grocery shopping tailored to your preferences or dishwashing cycles optimized without a second thought. It’s all about making life easier, freeing up time, and letting people focus on what truly matters. As technology continues to evolve, it’s simplifying routines in ways we never imagined. This transformation is not just about convenience; it’s about redefining how we live and interact with the world around us”.