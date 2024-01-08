Understanding external attack surface management

Photo courtesy of John Diez on Pexels

In the present-day virtual-first landscape, the significance of cybersecurity can not be overstated. External Attack Surface Management (EASM) has emerged as a key pillar. EASM is figuring out, cataloging, and securing all the digital assets an organization exposes to the internet, making them potential targets for cyber adversaries. Managing attack surfaces involves a comprehensive approach that no longer only considers the acknowledged assets but also uncovers and secures unknown or unmanaged digital exposures that could be exploited maliciously.

The growing importance of cybersecurity in the digital age

With the exponential increase in digital transactions, information storage, and cloud computing, the attack surface of organizations has extended drastically. The digital transformation shift and the speedy adoption of IoT gadgets have similarly complicated the cybersecurity landscape. Security leaders cannot ignore the growing number of cyberattacks and information breaches, as well as the monetary and reputational costs for corporations. It’s critical to discuss how a strong EASM strategy may be a game-changer in safeguarding digital assets.

Components of an external attack surface

Defining an organization’s external attack surface starts with mapping out all publicly available IT property, including websites, internet applications, and cloud services. These can vary from acknowledged assets, like authentic company websites, to unknown or forgotten property, including outdated marketing web pages or unmonitored cloud storage. Each asset, if no longer well controlled and secured, can serve as a gateway for cyber threats. The next step is to discover relevant vulnerabilities affecting these assets, which include misconfigurations, unpatched software, or exposed sensitive information.

Strategies for managing and securing the external attack surface

Reaching effective control of external attack surfaces requires numerous key techniques:

Comprehensive asset discovery: Employing automated capabilities to find out and catalog all external web properties, including the ones unknown to the IT team.

Vulnerability assessment: Regularly scanning for and addressing vulnerabilities affecting the assets. This involves keeping up-to-date software and applying security patches immediately.

Continuous monitoring: Implementing 24/7 tracking answers to detect and alert on any suspicious activities or modifications within the attack surface.

Incident response planning: Developing a robust incident response plan that outlines steps to be taken in case of a security breach. This must contain communication strategies and remediation plans.

Case studies: Successful management of external attack surfaces

In-depth case research of companies correctly carrying out EASM techniques can offer precious insights. For every case, look at the details of the demanding security situations faced, the specific techniques applied, the outcomes achieved, and the lessons learned. Case studies illustrate the realistic application of EASM strategies and give readers actionable insights for their organizations.

Future trends in attack surface management

Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are being leveraged to amplify EASM capabilities. Those technologies can help anticipate and preemptively cope with cyber threats, thereby shifting the focus from reactive to proactive cybersecurity.

Handling the external attack surface is a dynamic and ongoing process. As cyber threats evolve, so must the techniques to counter them.