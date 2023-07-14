Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

UN rights council calls for AI transparency

AFP

Published

An explosion in generative AI content since ChatGPT launched late last year has left authorities scrambling to figure out how to regulate such chatbots
An explosion in generative AI content since ChatGPT launched late last year has left authorities scrambling to figure out how to regulate such chatbots - Copyright AFP JOEL SAGET
An explosion in generative AI content since ChatGPT launched late last year has left authorities scrambling to figure out how to regulate such chatbots - Copyright AFP JOEL SAGET

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday called for transparency on the risks of artificial intelligence and for the data harvested by AI to be used responsibly.

An explosion in generative AI content since ChatGPT launched late last year has left authorities scrambling to figure out how to regulate such chatbots and ensure the technology does not endanger humanity.

In its first look at the development of AI, the UN’s top rights body adopted a resolution that called for the “adequate explainability” of AI-supported decisions, taking into account “human rights risks arising from these technologies”.

It also calls for the use of data in AI systems to be in line with international human rights law.

The resolution — co-sponsored by Austria, Brazil, Denmark, Morocco, Singapore and South Korea — was adopted by consensus in the 47-country council.

China and India disassociated themselves from the consensus but did not however demand a vote — a stance countries sometimes take when they have reservations but do not want to rock the boat.

China’s representative told the council that the resolution had some “controversial content”.

– AI and privacy –

South Korean ambassador Yun Seong-deok said the resolution underlined the importance of “ensuring, promoting and protecting human rights throughout the life-cycle of artificial intelligence systems”.

US ambassador Michele Taylor called it a step forward for the council.

“This resolution recognises both the harms and benefits that new emerging digital technologies, especially artificial intelligence, can bring to the field of human rights.”

ChatGPT has become a global sensation since it was launched late last year for its ability to produce human-like content, including essays, poems and conversations from simple prompts.

While AI systems could save lives by enabling a quantum leap in medical diagnosis, it is feared they could also be exploited by authoritarian regimes to exercise mass surveillance of citizens.

British ambassador Simon Manley said London was “deeply concerned by the use of technology to curtail human rights, including freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly”, and the right not to have one’s privacy interfered with.

In this article:AI, Rights, Technology, Un
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards Aspartame is an artificial chemical sweetener widely used in various food and beverage products such as diet drinks, chewing gum and ice cream, from the 1980s onwards

Life

Aspartame sweeteners ‘possibly carcinogenic’, says WHO

The WHO said it was now classifying aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly used in soft drinks, as "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

18 hours ago
Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global supply chains, including grain and fertiliser imports from war-torn Ukraine and Russia

Business

Climate summit needs private sector to succeed: COP28 president

Many, like farmer Saber Zouani, hope permaculture will help Tunisia weather the impacts of climate change and ween it off its reliance on global...

23 hours ago
Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory

World

Karabakh separatists urge Russia to open corridor to Armenia

Karabakh has been at the centre of a decades-long territorial dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have fought two wars over the mountainous territory...

19 hours ago

Business

‘I have to be able to pay my rent’: Hollywood actor feels the squeeze

Contract talks with studios over better pay and other conditions broke down overnight, and the Screen Actors Guild has called a strike.

18 hours ago