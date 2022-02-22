Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

UK tops the list of the most cybercrime ridden country

The U.K. has been found to have 3,409 victims per 1 million Internet users.

Published

Image of London from a helicopter. By Tim Sandle.
Image of London from a helicopter. By Tim Sandle.

Cybersecurity company Surfshark recently conducted a study of the top ten countries found to have the most cybercrime.  According to the amassed data, the U.K. tops the list, followed by the US, Canada, and Belgium. This is another poor statistic for Johnson’s Britain.

What was particularly apparent, in terms of concerning cybersecurity statistics, was the U.K. being found to have 3,409 victims per 1 million Internet users. This is not only very high globally, it is almost twice as many as the U.S. (which stands at 1,724 per 1 million online users).

Another finding that does not paste the U.K.in a good light on the technology front is with the number of victims. In the U.K. the levels of cybercrime victims grew by 130 percent compared to 2019.

This represents the second-highest year-on-year growth worldwide after South Africa. The African country faced the sharpest rise in people falling foul of nefarious Internet crime, at 277 percent.

In terms of the main forms that these attacks are taking, phishing continues to be the most common cybercrime (this was also the case in 2020). Following this, confidence and romance fraud are also alarmingly high, and these types of crimes recorded the highest financial impact in total on its victims.

Major threats include:

  • Apache Log4j vulnerabilities.
  • Malware volume.
  • New variants of malware.
  • Encrypted threats.
  • Phishing.
  • Cryptojacking.
  • Internet of Things specific malware.
  • Date breach.
  • Cyber-extortion.
  • Ransomware.

Commenting on these trends for Digital Journal is Vytautas Kaziukonis the CEO of Surfshark.

Kaziukonis’s assessment of the trends is: “As more of our lives become digital, the chances of falling victim to online crimes grow every year. Since 2001, the online crime victim count increased by 15 times, and financial losses grew more than 200 times, from $2,000 to $480,000 per hour.” We can also expect change, says Kaziukonis (and not for the better): “Inevitably, the privacy and cybersecurity landscape will change rapidly over the next several years. Now is a good time to focus on personal cybersecurity hygiene to stay safer online.”

In this article:Cyberattack, Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Technology, UK
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

World

Canada passes Emergency Act with help from NDP

Canada's House of Commons affirmed the Liberal government's decision to invoke the Emergency Act.

16 hours ago
One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv One of he demonstrators at Saturday's protest in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv

World

US cautious on whether Russian troops to Donbass equals invasion

The U.S. took a wait-and-see attitude Monday to President Vladimir Putin's order for Russian troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.

22 hours ago
Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail Too busy with Ukraine to hit the campaign trail

World

What election? World role delays Macron’s bid for second term

Macron hasn’t even told the nation whether he plans to run for re-election in the April vote, though few doubt that he will.

10 hours ago
Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit Debates over language in Ukraine became more heated after a 2014 pro-EU revolution pulled Kyiv out of Moscow's orbit

World

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Beijing has signalled it would not back Vladimir Putin if he sent troops in to invade Ukraine.

15 hours ago