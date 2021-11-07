UCLA-led study finds increase and frequency of wildfires linked to climate change

Smoke from the deadly US wildfires has been observed as far as 8000 kilometres away - AFP

Research by scientists from UCLA and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory strengthens the case that climate change has been the main cause of the growing amount of land destroyed by wildfires over the past two decades in the western U.S.

“I am afraid that the record fire seasons in recent years are only the beginning of what will come due to climate change, and our society is not prepared for the rapid increase of weather contributing to wildfires in the American West,” Rong Fu, study co-author and University of California, Los Angeles, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences, said in a news release.

Even though previous studies have shown there has been an increase in wildfire activity in the western part of the country, determining how much of this is due to natural weather variations versus anthropogenic warming has been unclear.

Attribution science quantifies the extent to which human-induced global heating increases the intensity and/or likelihood of a specific extreme weather event such as a heatwave, a hurricane, or a wildfire – Copyright AFP/File AMOS GUMULIRA

Using U.S. Geological Survey data covering 1984 to 2000, the average burned area in 11 western states was 1.69 million acres per year. For the next 17 years, through 2018, the average burned area was approximately 3.35 million acres per year.

However, in 2020, according to a National Interagency Coordination Center report, the amount of land burned by wildfires in the West reached 8.8 million acres — an area larger than the state of Maryland.

As of November 5, 2021, the U.S. has recorded 48,725 wildfires that have burned a total of 6.6 million acres, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.

Buildings burn as the Dixie Fire tears through downtown Greenville, California on August 4, 2021. — © AFP

CTV News Canada notes that in 2018, British Columbia had its worst wildfire season in history, with 3.5 thousand square kilometers (3.3 million acres) of land burned.

The next two years were below average, but 2021 proved to be a challenging season, with wildfires burning about 8.7 thousand square kilometers (2.2 million acres) of land.

What the study found

In the study published in the Nov. 9 edition of the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers applied artificial intelligence to climate and fire data in order to estimate the roles that climate change and other factors play in determining the key climate variable tied to wildfire risk: vapor pressure deficit.

The BC Wildfire Service continues suppression efforts on the Sparks Lake wildfire (K21001). Due to the hot and dry weather, increased fire behavior is being seen on site and the fire is now estimated to be about 23 square kilometers in size. Source – BC Wildfire Service on June 29, 2021.

A key factor in the study was vapor pressure deficit or VPD. VDP is the difference (deficit) between the amount of moisture in the air and how much moisture the air can hold when it is saturated.

When the VPD is higher, the air can draw more moisture from soil and plants, creating conditions that are associated with warm, dry air. Large wildfire-burned areas tend to have high VPD levels.

The study found that the 68 percent of the increase in vapor pressure deficit across the western U.S. between 1979 and 2020 was likely due to human-caused global warming. The remaining 32 percent change in VPD, the authors concluded, was likely caused by naturally occurring changes in weather patterns.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is seen in British Columbia on June 29, 2021. — Photo: © AFP

“And our estimates of the human-induced influence on the increase in fire weather risk are likely to be conservative,” Fu said. She also expects wildfires to become more intense and more frequent in the western U.S. as time goes on.

“Our results suggest that the western United States appears to have passed a critical threshold, that human-induced warming is now more responsible for the increase of vapor pressure deficit than natural variations in atmospheric circulation,” Fu said. “Our analysis shows this change has occurred since the beginning of the 21st century, much earlier than we anticipated.”