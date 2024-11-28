Connect with us

Uber and Bolt unveil women-only service in Paris

Two rival ride-hailing platforms announced on Thursday options allowing Parisian women to order a car driven by a female driver.
AFP

Published

Uber has 1,500 women drivers working in Paris
Two rival ride-hailing platforms announced on Thursday options allowing Parisian women to order a car driven by a female driver in a bid to ensure “greater safety” for its customers.

The “Uber by Women” option, available from Thursday, comes at no extra cost but with potentially longer waiting times.

Uber launched a similar scheme in other European countries as the company grapples with a litany of sexual assault or harassment claims against their drivers. 

The change will ensure “greater safety” for its women customers, said Uber, with some 1,500 female drivers already available in Paris. 

There is a reminder on the app that the option is for women only, and drivers can cancel if a man tries to use it, the platform told AFP.

“Waiting times … could be higher than with other options, 15 minutes on average compared to four minutes” for a standard order, Uber said.

But the ride-share company also hopes the change will attract more women drivers by offering them a “substantial reduction” on the fees charged for each ride. 

Uber by Women is an “excellent way of increasing the attractiveness of the ride-hailing profession to women who would otherwise not consider it”, said Uber’s head in France, Laureline Serieys.

European rival Bolt also announced the launch of a similar option in France called “Women by Women”, set to roll out by the end of 2024.

“It is essential to guarantee the safety of all women using ride-hailing services,” said France’s Bolt director Julien Mouyeket.

“The ‘Women for Women’ category embodies this commitment, meeting the safety expectations of female users while protecting female drivers,” he added.

AFP
With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

