Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

U.S. creates the most plastic waste, but Asia pollutes the oceans the most

The list of the countries most responsible for polluting the oceans with plastic waste has been revealed.

Published

Social cost of 2019's plastic more than GDP of India
There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel based plastics entering the environment - Copyright AFP/File Luis ACOSTA
There is increasing international alarm over the sheer volumes of fossil-fuel based plastics entering the environment - Copyright AFP/File Luis ACOSTA

Eleven million metric tons of plastic ends up in the oceans each year killing 700 species and contaminating the human food chain with toxic chemicals causing disease and death. However, the contribution of countries to this problem is highly skewed.

A new study finds that 81 percent of plastic waste in the ocean emanates from Asia, while the United States contributed just less than one percent, in terms of contributions to the growing crisis.

The study comes from ReUseThisBag.com (note: this is a commercial site with an interesting in selling reusable bags). The study is titled “Countries Polluting the Oceans the Most” and it is based on an analysis of different strands of academic research.

Adopting a geographical perspective, the study finds that mismanaged waste from 1000 rivers accounts for 80 percent of ocean plastic. The majority of these rivers are located in Asia.

Breaking this down to the top five countries contributing the greatest amounts of plastic pollution, the survey ranks:

  1. Philippines, accounting for 36.4 percent of plastic in the oceans.
  2.  India (12.9 percent).
  3. Malaysia (7.5 percent).
  4. China (7.2 percent).
  5. Indonesia (5.8 percent).

This is not to say that U.S., as the largest economy is the world, is not a significant ‘plastic polluter’. The U.S. stands as is the world’s number one plastic waste creator per capita but most of this ends up in landfills, introducing toxicity into soil, and not the ocean. There is also the risk of landfill run-off into rivers and eventually depositing microplastics into the world’s seas.

The ReUseThisBag group are proposing that people take measures to reduce the plastic impact. This includes demanding local recycling improvements is important. In terms of citizen education, people should be minimizing their use of single-use plastics. This includes things like plastic bags, water bottles and take-out containers (items that tend to be used once and then discarded).

There is also the recommendation for lobbying for global action, especially with providing support for countries within Asia. Global action also includes ensuring countries instigate bans on single-use plastic bags.

In this article:Landfills, microplastics, Oceans, Plastic, rivers, Waste
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity 'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity

World

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace distinct identity

Beijing views Taiwan as part of China and has intensified pressure on Taipei in recent years.

19 hours ago

Life

The cost of saving a U.S. coastal town from rising sea levels is enormous: study

Street flooding on Tangier Island on July 7, 2018. Source - Self- CC SA 4.0.The town of Tangier, Virginia on Tangier Island in the...

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: ‘Environmental bankruptcy’ is staring the world in the face — Wastewater is trashing the world’s waters

“Environmental bankruptcy” is a truly horrible concept. I loathe buzz phrases, let alone coining them, but it says what it needs to say.

20 hours ago

World

US-China pact welcomed at climate talks

Experts on Thursday cautiously welcomed a joint pact by China and the United States to accelerate climate action this decade.

12 hours ago