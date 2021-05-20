Typing text with the power of your mind

Brain preserved in formaldehyde. — Gaetan Lee (CC BY 2.0)

Advances in technology are edging closer to enabling people with disabilities to communicate simply by their thoughts. The latest step in this process has come from researchers who have successfully deciphered the brain activity connected to writing letters by hand.

In studies involving people with paralysis and who had sensors implanted in their brains, researchers from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute created an algorithm in order to identify letters as patients attempted to write them.

The algorithm was then able to use computer software to display the text on a screen. This can take place in real time. It is hoped the technology will allow people with paralysis to type digital text without using their hands.

In one trial, a participant was able to type 90 characters per minute. The sixty-five year old man had a spinal cord injury, and he was fitted with two brain sensors.

This is an example of the application of a brain-computer interface, where thoughts are converted into actions. With this process, interface decodes the thought of writing and produces the action.

A brain-computer interface a computer-based system that acquires brain signals, analyzes them, and translates them into commands that are relayed to an output device to carry out a desired action. An example company working on this technology is the Neuralink Corporation, a neurotechnology company founded by Elon Musk and associates.

The subject was involved in a clinical trial called BrainGate2. A focal point of the study is to examine the safety of brain implants, as well as the relative success of the technology.

While an can affect a person’s move, it remains that the brain’s neural activity remains intact. Hence, the technology seeks to tap into this cognitive function. This is not only complex in developing the technology, but there is also considerable variation based around the type of disability.

Similar research, from the same institution, is taking place in an attempt to decode the neural activity associated with speech with the aim of reproducing it. This also uses implanted sensors so that people can use their thoughts to operate a cursor on a screen, which then turns the text into sounds.

The research to date has been published in the journal Nature. The research is titled “High-performance brain-to-text communication via handwriting.”