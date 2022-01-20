Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Turkey halts four-month streak of rate cuts

Published

The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar last year, becoming the world's worst-performing emerging market currency
The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar last year, becoming the world's worst-performing emerging market currency - Copyright AFP/File Ozan KOSE
The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar last year, becoming the world's worst-performing emerging market currency - Copyright AFP/File Ozan KOSE
Dmitry ZAKS

Turkey’s central bank on Thursday bowed to market pressure and halted a four-month streak of interest rate cuts that saw inflation soar and the currency collapse.

The bank left its policy rate at 14 percent two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — a fervent opponent of high interest rates — said future reductions could come “gradually and without any rush”.

Erdogan has been waging a “war of economic independence” designed to wean Turkey off its dependence on foreign capital inflows by boosting cheap lending and revving up exports.

But the policies have seen the emerging country’s economy spin dangerously out of control.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate has soared to a 19-year high of 36 percent.

The lira lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar and became the world’s worst-performing emerging market currency last year.

And the central bank’s net reserves — a gauge of both Turkey’s economic health and ability to withstand a potential banking crisis — have dropped from $21.1 billion (18.6 billion euros) in mid-December to $7.9 billion on January 7.

“The sharp falls in the lira risk entrenching inflation at very high levels,” Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

“And the weak lira could cause vulnerabilities in the banking sector to crystallise.”

– ‘Bad policy for longer’ –

Erdogan has cited Islamic rules against usury to justify his belief that high interest rates cause inflation. Economists almost universally agree that the opposite is true.

Central banks hike rates in order to raise the cost of doing business when the economy is growing too fast. This helps bring down prices by reducing demand. 

High rates also help support currencies by raising the return on local bank deposits and investments.

But Erdogan says Turkey has developed a “new economic model” for achieving sustainable growth.

The central bank blamed the spike in inflation from 21.3 percent in November to 36.2 percent last month to “distorted pricing behaviour (caused by) unhealthy price formations in the foreign exchange market”.

It also blamed outside factors such as high commodity prices and global supply chain bottlenecks caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The lira edged up slightly after the announcement to around 13.3 to the dollar.

Economists believe the bank would need to hike its policy rate substantially in order to solve Turkey’s accumulating problems.

“No change (means) bad policy for longer,” emerging markets economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management remarked after the rate decision.

Turks had been converting their liras into gold and dollars in order to shield themselves from price increases and an erosion of their purchasing power.

The government has tried to stem this tide by creating new bank deposits that effectively tie the value of the lira to the dollar.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that the new scheme has attracted 163 billion liras ($12.2 billion dollars).

Yet official data show that roughly 60 percent of all Turks’ deposits are still held in foreign currencies.

In this article:Economy, forex, Rate, Turkey
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs UK's Johnson faces angry MPs at vote on new virus curbs

Life

UK’s Johnson, facing demands to resign, lifts almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's own MPs say they will rebel against the government's new coronavirus restrictions - Copyright UK PARLIAMENT/AFP JESSICA TAYLORFighting for his political life,...

21 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Drop in COVID infection rate in Sydney, yes or no — The thankless task of COVID stats

Any statistician will tell you that the real problem with stats is getting them right and drawing the proper inferences.

17 hours ago
Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment Brazil opens 5G tender, seeking $9 bn in investment

World

Airlines worldwide scrap or change flights to the U.S. over 5G dispute

Airlines across the world, including the long-haul carrier Emirates, rushed Wednesday to cancel or change flights heading to the U.S.

17 hours ago

Tech & Science

The color purple: New tactics on the cybersecurity front

Purple teaming helps defenders understand and more effectively identify and prevent those malicious techniques.

17 hours ago