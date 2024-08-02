Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

Turkey blocks access to Instagram

AFP

Published

Meta-owned Instagram was blocked in Turkey on Friday following accusations it censorship
Meta-owned Instagram was blocked in Turkey on Friday following accusations it censorship - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV
Meta-owned Instagram was blocked in Turkey on Friday following accusations it censorship - Copyright AFP Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

Turkey on Friday blocked access to the Instagram social media network, the national communications authority said without explanation, following censorship accusations against the US company by a high-ranking Turkish official.

The BTK communications authority said in a post on its website that “instagram.com has been blocked by a decision on the date of 02/08/2024”, without adding further details.

Many users living in Turkey complained on the X platform that they could not refresh their Instagram feed, an issue verified by AFP journalists.

The Turkish presidency’s communications director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday hit out at Meta-owned Instagram, accusing the platform of “impeding people from publishing messages of condolence for the martyr Haniyeh”.

Ismail Haniyeh, the political chief of the armed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and a close ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was killed in Tehran on Wednesday in an attack blamed on Israel.

“This is a very clear and obvious attempt at censure,” Altun said on X.

According to Turkish media, there are more than 50 million users signed up to Instagram in Turkey, out of a population of 85 million.

The decision sparked mockery on other social media networks such as X.

A meme showing a congested metro station with the tagline: “X when Turks wake up to find that Instagram is blocked”, began trending on the platform.

“Instagram is blocked in Turkey, life is over”, wrote user “CringeOfMaster” alongside a picture of a grieving man.

Others mockingly asked Instagram users where they could see their doctored images now.

This is not the first time that Turkish authorities have blocked access to social media sites.

Wikipedia was blocked between April 2017 and January 2020 over two articles that alleged a link between the presidency and extremism.

That caused shock in a country where Erdogan’s government is often accused of attacking civil freedoms due to the amount of online information that became inaccessible.

In April, Facebook owner Meta suspended its Threads social network in Turkey following a decision by authorities there to prevent it from sharing information with Instagram.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Building a thriving tech community in the Prairies with Tech Thursdays

After two years of operating through Neo Financial, Tech Thursday has spun out into an event of its own.

10 hours ago
US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, is expected to be released by Russia and returned home US journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, is expected to be released by Russia and returned home

World

Russia to free US reporter in major prisoner swap with West: US media

US journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US marine Paul Whelan are expected to be released by Russia as part of one of the biggest...

17 hours ago
The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence The EU's sweeping risk-based rules will cover all types of artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

In world first, EU’s sweeping AI law enters into force

The EU's landmark law on artificial intelligence came into force, which Brussels vows will drive innovation while protecting citizens' rights.

16 hours ago
Russia has relentlessly pounded the town since April Russia has relentlessly pounded the town since April

World

Drone geeks help Ukraine hang on in the ruins of Chasiv Yar

Russia has relentlessly pounded the town since April - Copyright AFP Anatolii STEPANOVMaryke VERMAAK, Florent VERGNESOnce a vibrant industrial hub, Chasiv Yar in Ukraine’s...

21 hours ago