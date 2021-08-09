Tropical system closest to the U.S. likely to become a Tropical Depression later today

Miami Beach coastal flooding due to high tides in 2016. Image - B137, (CC SA 4.0)

The one system – closest to the U.S. – has now been given the designation Invest 94L, meaning it is being monitored for the possible formation of a tropical depression or storm by the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8:00 a.m., the system is currently located about 380 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands and moving west-northwestward at about 15 miles per hour.

It’s expected to move toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday and be near Hispaniola around the middle of the week. Environmental conditions are generally favorable for increased organization.

This raises the possibility of a tropical depression forming later Monday or Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Parts of the Lesser Antilles will likely experience gusty winds, showers, and thunderstorms by Monday night, prompting Tropical Storm watches or warnings with short warning times.

Dry air, land interaction, and possibly increased wind shear could all be factors that limit this system’s ability to intensify later this week as tracks in the general direction of Hispaniola, Cuba, and the southern Bahamas.

The Weather Channel is reporting there may be an increased surge of moisture that could spell some rain in Florida this weekend, but it is just too early to determine what, if any, other impacts there might be.

System #2: Invest 93L

The second system, Invest 93L, is located about 600 miles east of Invest 94L. It has a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next five days.

This system is still fairly disorganized, and development is looking less likely over the next several days. Right now, this system is no threat to any land areas over the next five days or so.

Our last storm to get named this year was Elsa, which became a hurricane on July 2. Elsa made landfall in Florida on July 5 and headed north through Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina before heading north along the East Coast.