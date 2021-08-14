Connect with us

Tropical Storm Grace forms with Florida and Tropical Depression Fred in its path

Published

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on August 14, 2021 at 12:03 p.m. EDT.
GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic on August 14, 2021 at 12:03 p.m. EDT.

As of Saturday morning, Fred remains a tropical depression with top winds of around 35 mph (55 kph). Forecasters said Fred still appears “disorganized.” Remnants of the storm are moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph), with a turn to the northwest expected tonight.

By Sunday, Fred is forecast to regenerate over the Gulf of Mexico and become a Tropical Storm again, bringing tropical storm conditions to parts of the northern Gulf Coast from Mississippi to the Florida panhandle by Monday.

Remnants of Fred – NHC

Tropical Storm Grace is here

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, and as of the 11:00 a.m. advisory, is about 265 miles (425 kilometers) east-southeast of the Leeward Islands, moving west at a brisk pace of 23 mph (27 kph).

Tropical Storm Grace has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. There is the possibility of additional strengthening over the next few days.

On the forecast track, Grace is expected to move over the leeward Islands tonight, and over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, the Dominican Republic on Monday, and end up between Cuba and the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Grace – NHC

These areas could see 3 to 6 inches of rain associated with this storm. “Heavy rainfall” from Grace could impact Florida late next week, the center said.

“Much like Fred before it, Grace has many obstacles ahead including dry air, some wind shear and possible land interaction,” CBS4 meteorologist Craig Setzer said on Twitter Saturday. Later Monday could bring a clearer picture of Grace’s potential interaction with Florida, he said.

In this article:Atlantic Hurricaner Season, Florida impacts, NHC, Tropical depression, Tropical Storm Grace
