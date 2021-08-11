Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Tropical Storm Fred forms just south of Puerto Rico

Published

GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic August 10, 2021 at 11:56 p.m. EDT.
GOES-East - Sector view: Tropical Atlantic August 10, 2021 at 11:56 p.m. EDT.

Tropical Storm FRed materialized this evening just south of Puerto Rico, with heavy rains and gusty winds expected to spread across the island tonight and over Hispanola on Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 p.m. EDT update placed the storm about 45 miles (70 kilometers) south-southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, moving to the west at 17 mph (28 kph). Fred now has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from Fred’s center. A wind gust to 41 mph was measured by a Weatherflow observing site in Las Mareas along the south-central coast of Puerto Rico late Tuesday, the hurricane center said.

Fred could strengthen slightly overnight before it moves close to the Dominican Republic. The higher terrain there could help disrupt the storm and keep it from strengthening more.

National Hurricane Center Graphic

On the forecast track, there will be a turnback to a west-northwestward motion Wednesday and this track is expected to last for several days.

The long-range forecast takes Fred across the Florida Keys, into the Gulf of Mexico and close to the Florida peninsula over the weekend. This would be very similar to the track of Elsa, which stayed close to Florida’s west coast and made landfall in the Big Bend region in early July. 

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, including Culebra and Viques; the U.S. Virgin Islands; and the Dominican Republic on the south coast from Punta Palenque eastward and on the north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo eastward.

In this article:11 pm forecast, Atlantic Hirricane season, Puerto rico, Tropical Storm Fred
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

Young Cuban protester tells of arrest caught on camera

Rolando Remedios shows a photo on his telephone of the moment he was arrested during unprecedented anti-government protests in Cuba on July 11, 2021....

23 hours ago

World

London's Tower Bridge reopens to traffic after being stuck

London's Tower Bridge reopened Tuesday to traffic, after a "technical failure" left the arms pointing skyward for almost twelve hours.

22 hours ago
Thousands flee as Taliban noose tightens around Afghan north Thousands flee as Taliban noose tightens around Afghan north

World

Thousands flee as Taliban eye full control of northern Afghanistan

People clamour for snacks being handed out by a volunteer at a camp for displaced people in Kabul - Copyright AFP Wakil KOHSARUsman SHARIFIThe...

20 hours ago

Life

Disturbance expected to become Tropical Storm Fred strengthens in the Caribbean before heading to Florida

The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm warnings for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico for potential Tropical Cyclone.

12 hours ago